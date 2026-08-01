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Brian Ngure

Football Betting Writer

From a junior academy player to a seasoned sports writer, Brian's journey from the pitch to the writing desk has been nothing short of exciting.

With over a decade in sports journalism, he has written for top agencies like Born Again Media, Web International Services, Kadabra Inc, and Afreko Media, bringing expertise, insight, and a true fan's perspective to every piece. Brian is a football fan fascinated by the tiki-taka style of play and never misses a Barcelona or Manchester City game

Articles by Brian Ngure
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