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What is the ZARbet Promo Code in September 2026?

To claim the 200% ZARbet welcome bonus up to R2,000, new players just need to complete registration and deposit R20.

🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Welcome Bonus 200% first deposit bonus up to R2,000 Wagering Requirements 30x Maximum Withdrawal Amount Deposits below R1,000 are capped at 10x the deposit; deposits of more than R1,000 have no withdrawal limits Minimum Deposit R20 Minimum Bet R1.00 ZARbet Bonus Code No bonus code required

Unlike most sportsbooks that match your deposit once, this ZARbet welcome bonus boosts your initial deposit 2x. That means you'll have triple your deposit amount when exploring ZARbet's 40+ sports categories and 300+ casino games. You also don't need a ZARbet bonus code to claim it. Just sign up and deposit at least R20.

How to Claim the ZARbet Welcome Bonus?

With no ZARbet bonus code required, claiming the welcome bonus is quite easy. But first, you'll need to complete the ZARbet registration process by following the steps below:

Visit the official ZARbet website. Click the yellow 'Sign Up' button at the top to reveal the registration form. Fill in your email, a strong password, full names, date of birth, mobile number, ID/Passport number, your source of funds, and a referral code (if you have one). Confirm your details then click 'Create Account' to finish signing up. FICA verification is automatic, but manual document submission may be necessary if automatic verification fails. Click the Cashier to make your first deposit.

Provided your details match the identity documents and you deposit at least R20, the ZARbet welcome bonus will be credited to your account in less than two hours.

ZARbet Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

Before claiming the ZARbet welcome bonus, there are a few key requirements you should know:

The welcome bonus is exclusive to first-time depositors.

Only South African players aged 18+ can participate.

Deposit at least R20 within 7 days of signing up to activate the bonus.

within 7 days of signing up to activate the bonus. The minimum odds per bet placement on ZARbet is 1.00.

The bonus amount must be wagered 30 times within 30 days of redeeming it.

Deposits over R1,000 have no withdrawal limits, while those of R1,000 or less are capped at 10x the deposit.

The sports deposit bonus can only be used on ZARbet original games.

What Other Offers is ZARbet Offering?

After completing our registration, we discovered there's a separate bonus for new casino players alongside several ongoing promotions for existing users.

ZARbet Casino Welcome Bonus

New ZARbet casino players can claim a 125% casino welcome bonus up to R3,750 and 25 free spins. No ZARbet bonus code is needed to claim this offer.

The bonus is exclusive to new customers who are 18+ years and place online bets. Bonus funds must be wagered 30 times before withdrawal.

Late Night Loud Jackpots

ZARbet gives late-night jackpot players a chance to trigger five jackpot payouts of more than R2,000 by placing a R2 wager on eligible games. But players must place eligible bets between 9pm and 2am, with a chance to crack a R2,000 jackpot payout every hour.

Hump Day Bump

ZARbet's Hump Day Bump promotion gives players a 100% boost up to R2,000 when they deposit R100 or more on Wednesdays. The offer gets a fresh twist each week, giving casino players and sports bettors something different to discover each Wednesday.

Offer Bonus Details ZARbet Sport Welcome Offer 200% match up to R2,000 ZARbet Casino Welcome Offer 125% match bonus up to R3,750 + 25 free spins Late Night Loud Jackpots Race to 5 jackpot payouts, each starting at R2,000, with one available every hour from 9pm to 2am Hump Day Bump Deposit R100 and above every Wednesday to get a 100% match up to R2,000 Slot Wars Tuesdays Wager at least R150 on one or both competing slots for a chance to win R100 in free spins every Tuesday R25,000 Weekly Jackpot Deposit and wager R250 every Mon – Sun for a chance to be the lucky winner of R25,000 every Friday

Which Sports and Casino Games are Available on ZARbet?

ZARbet offers players plenty of options to enjoy the welcome bonus, whether that's sports betting or casino games. The portfolio caters to fans of niche sports like floorball or casino slots enthusiasts.

Sports Betting with ZARbet

In our ZARbet review, we found out that there are over 40 sports categories. All the top leagues from popular sports were available and there's a deep esports library as well.

Sports include:

Football

Table Tennis

Ice Hockey

Basketball

Armwrestling

Slap

Floorball

Alpine Skiing

NASCAR

Esports betting markets featured games like Valorant, Rainbow six, and Cross fire. The sportsbook also includes a Bet Builder, a cash out feature, and live streaming for select live matches.

Casino Games with ZARbet

ZARbet offers 300+ casino games including original games that qualify for the 200% match bonus.

Top casino games include:

Slots

Roulette, blackjack, baccarat

Crash games

Live casino

Game shows

Lucky numbers

Note that the ZARbet app for Android and iOS offers the full casino library as well as the casino welcome offer.

ZARbet Casino Offer

ZARbet offers a separate 125% match bonus up to R3,750 and 25 free spins welcome offer for casino players. It has a 30x wagering requirement and only applies to online bets.

The ZARbet Welcome Bonus Compared to Betshezi

The ZARbet welcome bonus is just one of many first time offers available to South African players. Comparing terms, wagering requirements, and withdrawal limits is how to gauge whether the ZARbet welcome bonus offers actual value.

In the section below, we see how ZARbet's welcome offer stacks up against Betshezi's.

Bookmaker ZARbet Betshezi Bonus code No ZARbet bonus code required No Betshezi bonus code required Sportsbook offer 200% bonus up to R2,000 R50 bonus sports bet Casino offer 125% bonus up to R3,750 + 25 free spins Up to R10,000 bonus across the first four deposits + 100 free spins No deposit offer No Yes – R50 bonus sports bet

While both offers require no promo code, Betshezi gives a more substantial match bonus amount across several deposits compared to ZARbet's first deposit offer. Plus, once you complete FICA verification on Betshezi, you receive a R50 bonus sports bet.

The main difference, however, is the time required to meet the wagering requirements. ZARbet gives you 30 days to complete a 30x playthrough while Betshezi only gives 3 days to turnover its deposit bonus 20x and free spins bonus 5x.

Also, Betshezi's match bonus requires a higher minimum investment of R100 compared to ZARbet's R20. ZARbet's lower entry point makes it a better fit for beginners.

Our Expert Opinion

Author name: Brian Ngure

What do we think about the ZARbet welcome bonus?

One thing I like about ZARbet's welcome bonus is that it is automatic. Once you make a first deposit of R20 or more, the 200% bonus is yours instantly — no ZARbet bonus code needed. And although the bonus amount is not the biggest, the minimum R20 deposit requirement, 30 days validity, and 30x wagering means you don't have to invest too much to get substantial value. Plus, depositing over R1,000 means no withdrawal limits.

What are the main strengths?

The first one has to be ZARbet's transparency when it comes to its bonus terms and conditions. Each bonus lists clear rules even before registering. I also appreciated ZARbet's user-centric approach. Whether it's browsing through the thousands of betting markets or the 300+ casino games, the site always felt very easy to use.

What are the main weaknesses?

Our research revealed only a handful of ongoing promotions are available for sports bettors. Also, from what I've seen at other bookmakers over the years, ZARbet's 30x wagering requirement is quite high and the R20 minimum deposit could also be lower.

Which type of player is this offer best for?

Our expert opinion on ZARbet's casino and sports betting welcome offer is that it is suitable for new players who want to try a little bit of everything without making a huge initial investment.

✅ ZARbet Welcome Bonus Pros ❌ ZARbet Welcome Bonus Cons Separate welcome offers for casino and sportsbook Fairly high 30x wagering requirement No ZARbet bonus code required to claim the bonus The 200% sports match bonus only applies to ZARbet originals 24/7 customer support Low R250 maximum withdrawal limit for free spins

FAQ – ZARbet Bonus Code

+ Do I need a ZARbet bonus code in South Africa? No ZARbet bonus code is required to claim the welcome bonus. You only need to make a qualifying deposit and the bonus is automatically credited to your account. + Do I need a deposit to claim the ZARbet welcome bonus? Yes, the minimum deposit is R20 made within the first seven days after registration. + Who can claim the ZARbet welcome offer? Only first-time depositors in South Africa aged 18+ can claim the ZARbet welcome offer. + What are the wagering requirements for the ZARbet welcome bonus? Players must wager the bonus funds 30x within 30 days before they can withdraw.

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