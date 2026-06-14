Iraq vs Norway predictions: Haaland to start the World Cup in style

Iraq will play at the world stage for the first time since 1986. Meanwhile, Norway are also back at a World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years.

Best bets for Iraq vs Norway

Norway to win & both teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.88 with Easybet

Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals at odds of 3.65 with Easybet

Alexander Sorloth anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.05 with Easybet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Iraq 0-3 Norway

Goalscorers prediction: Norway: Haaland x2, Sorloth

Two nations that haven’t taken part in the World Cup finals for a long time finally return to action at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium for their Group I opener.

The Lions of Mesopotamia secured their place at this summer’s finals the hard way. They overcame a marathon Asian qualifying campaign to reach the playoffs. Iraq were paired with Bolivia in the inter-confederation playoff, edging the Bolivians out 2-1.

Warm-up preparations have been surprisingly encouraging for Iraq, managed by Australian head coach Graham Arnold. The Iraqis surprisingly held Spain to a 1-1 draw earlier this month, in a serious boost to their confidence.

By contrast, Norway enjoyed a flawless run to this summer’s finals. Stale Solbakken’s side recorded a 100% record in qualifying, scoring 37 goals along the way. This included 4-1 and 3-0 dominant victories against Italy.

In their friendly warm-ups, Norway defeated Sweden in March and drew 1-1 with 2022’s semi-finalists Morocco. With France and Senegal in Group I, both sides are aware of the importance of winning.

Probable lineups for Iraq vs Norway

Iraq expected lineup: Hassan, Ali, Tahseen, Sulaka, Doski; Amyn, Iqbal, Al-Ammari, Bayesh; Hussein, Al-Hamadi

Norway expected lineup: Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Thorstvedt; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Norwegians to win with a clean sheet

Although Norway’s offensive line grabbed the headlines in qualifying, their defence was rarely troubled either. The likes of Torbjorn Heggem and Kristoffer Ajer offered a solid shield in front of Orjan Nyland’s goal. They conceded just five goals in eight matches, with Italy scoring only once in their two meetings.

Prior to their warm-up friendly with Spain, Iraq had managed to score just three times in their previous five matches. They recorded scoreless draws against Algeria and Jordan at the Arab Cup last December. It’s safe to say their qualification was founded upon defensive discipline rather than attacking flair.

The Norwegians are at short odds in the 1X2 market. Nevertheless, we can back them to win to nil at a probability of just 54.65%. This is the top value bet from our trio of Iraq vs Norway predictions.

Iraq vs Norway Bet 1: Norway to win & both teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.88 with Easybet

Haaland to shine in his World Cup debut

Erling Haaland has waited his entire career for a night like this. Everything points toward the Manchester City striker making his mark on the biggest stage. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in qualifying - double the tally of any other player in Europe - including five in one game against Moldova.

Now his country's all-time leading scorer with 55 international goals, Haaland arrives at his first World Cup in the form of his life. Braces and hat-tricks littered his qualifying campaign, and Iraq's centre-backs have faced nothing like his blend of pace and power in Asian qualifying.

The anytime market offers little value on such a heavy favourite. The bigger price on Haaland helping himself to two or more is the smarter way in at a probability of only 28.57%.

Iraq vs Norway Bet 2: Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals at odds of 3.65 with Easybet

Sorloth to share in the goals

As Norway’s second striker, Alexander Sorloth is a more than adequate backup to Haaland. He’s scored 13 goals in his domestic campaign for Atletico Madrid and acts as a constant aerial threat for his country.

Sorloth’s partnership with Haaland was hugely prolific during their qualifying campaign. Sorloth benefited hugely from the extra space created by defenders doubling-up on Haaland.

Under Solbakken’s front three system, Sorloth will attack the back post mercilessly at set plays. This is a known weakness of the Iraqis, who have a tendency to ball watch and lack the physicality to handle target men. At close to even-money, backing the towering striker to also get on the scoresheet rounds off our picks nicely.

Iraq vs Norway Bet 3: Alexander Sorloth anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.05 with Easybet

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