Our betting expert expects the hosts to grab a goal, but Barcelona to pull clear and claim a convincing victory.

Best bets for Sabah vs Barcelona

Barcelona to win & both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Fermin Lopez to score anytime at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Joao Cancelo 1+ assists at odds of 3.80 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Sabah 1-4 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Sabah: Orphe Mbina - Barcelona: Raphinha x2, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon

Debutants Sabah have already defied expectations by reaching the league stage. A 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague in October raised hopes of extending that run into the knockout phase. However, the Azerbaijani side have since suffered back-to-back defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Viking.

Securing a top-eight finish will be Barcelona’s priority. They’ve won three of their opening four Champions League fixtures and are in a strong position.

The Catalans came from 2-0 down to beat Villarreal at the weekend in La Liga. They’ve already passed 50 league goals this term, with 12 wins from 13 outings in the Spanish top flight.

Probable lineups for Sabah vs Barcelona

Sabah expected lineup: Pokatilov, Zedadka, Solvet, Dashdamirov, Puchacz, Rakhmonaliev, Lepinjica, Nwachukwu, Isaev, Simic, Mbina

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Farinas, E. Garcia, Martin, Cancelo, Bernal, Pedri, Adeyemi, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha

Champions League debutants to get on the scoresheet

Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal in Azerbaijan, as he recovers from a minor ankle injury. Despite that, they should still have enough firepower to win the game comfortably.

Sabah have allowed 12.2 xG so far in the league phase. That’s the third-worst record behind Club Brugge and Slovan Bratislava heading into matchday five. That’s a concern heading into this fixture, particularly given they’re yet to face a top-eight opponent.

The hosts have scored four times and created a respectable 5.3 xG across their four fixtures. They’ve netted in every European game since losing 4-0 to Manchester United in September.

Barcelona had gone 18 Champions League outings without a clean sheet before beating Aston Villa 3-0 earlier this month. Backing the Catalans to concede but still win this game could be the smart move.

Sabah vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona to win & Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Fermin to fire in Azerbaijan

Fermin Lopez has chipped in with some vital goals for Barcelona in recent weeks. His brace secured a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid just before the international break. The 23-year-old also scored the equalising goal as Hansi Flick’s team came from behind to win on Sunday.

After coming off, Fermin was later shown a red card for protesting from the bench against Villarreal. He’s now banned domestically, which increases his chances of being involved in midweek.

With nine goals in 16 club appearances across all competitions, Fermin is on course for his most prolific season yet. He’s averaging a shot every 21 minutes in the Champions League. Against a limited Sabah defence, backing the attacking midfielder to score looks good at odds just below evens.

Sabah vs Barcelona Bet 2: Fermin Lopez to score anytime at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Cancelo to threaten from full-back

Barcelona will need alternative sources of creativity here with Yamal out injured. There are plenty of candidates in this team. The standout option is Joao Cancelo, who will operate as an attack-minded full-back.

With injury problems in that department, Cancelo has already proven a very useful summer addition. He can operate on either flank and has been an ever-present in the Champions League for Barca this term. The Portugal international has already assisted twice in four European outings.

Cancelo is averaging 2.3 dribbles and 1.5 key passes per game in this competition. He will push forward and take up some very advanced positions in this contest.

Sabah have already conceded four goals on two occasions in this Champions League campaign. Cancelo is technically excellent and looks great value to grab an assist here.

Sabah vs Barcelona Bet 3: Joao Cancelo 1+ assists at odds of 3.80 on Betway

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