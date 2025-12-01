Mark Richard Sochon

Mark is a freelance football writer based in Madrid. He has been previewing and reviewing the action in La Liga for more than 10 years, while also keeping a close eye on events in the other major European leagues and UEFA competitions.His work has been featured by the likes of the Guardian and World Soccer. Mark also covers Spanish football for Betfred on a weekly basis where he is constantly looking for value in Barcelona and Real Madrid games.When he’s not crunching the numbers or analysing teams, Mark attends as many matches as possible and remains an avid follower of Aston Villa.