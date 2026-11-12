Norway vs Wales predictions: Promotion and relegation at stake

Our expert shares tips for this crucial Nations League match between Norway and Wales. The hosts are likely to edge it, given Wales’ poor away record.

Best bets for Norway vs Wales

Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 2.00 on Betway

1x2 & BTTS - Norway & Yes at odds of 2.42 on Betway

Player assist 1+ - Martin Odegaard to get at least one assist at odds of 2.50 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Norway 2-1 Wales

Norway 2-1 Wales Goalscorers prediction: Norway: Erling Haaland, Oscar Bobb - Wales: Lewis Koumas

After a positive start to this Nations League A campaign, Norway’s hopes of progress are hanging in the balance. The Vikings arrive on the back of a wonderful World Cup campaign that saw them dump Brazil out of the competition in the Round of 16. They likely hoped to continue with that momentum during this campaign, but they’ve struggled to produce the results.

Norway head into the penultimate group game bottom of Group 4, level on points with Wales. However, their hopes of progressing to the next round are far from over, as a win here would set them up nicely. Having beaten Denmark already, they hold the upper hand over their Scandinavian counterparts, but three points here are a must.

Wales are in a similar situation, except that they lost to Denmark last time out. That means that even if the visitors win in Oslo and Portugal beat Denmark, they’ll still be third. Their only route to avoiding relegation is to win both of their remaining fixtures.

That will be a difficult task, considering they’ve only managed one win in this edition of the Nations League so far. Additionally, their poor record away from home in this competition suggests Wales will be fighting for their League A status come the end of the group stage.

Probable lineups for Norway vs Wales

Norway expected lineup: Nyland, Aursnes, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe, Odegaard, Berge, Berg, Bobb, Nusa, Haaland

Wales expected lineup: Ward, Williams, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva, Ampadu, Sheehan, Wilson, Cullen, Johnson, Koumas

Wales likely to end their away-day struggles

Norway’s head coach Stale Solbakken knows his attack is working sufficiently, but their defensive record remains a concern. The Vikings haven’t recorded a clean sheet in any of their last 12 consecutive internationals. Their most recent shutout came in March this year in a goalless draw with Switzerland.

Since then, both teams have scored in each of Norway’s 12 consecutive matches. Despite Wales yet to score a single goal on foreign soil in the Nations League, that statistic is bound to give them hope. The Dragons’ only two goals in this competition came against these very opponents in the reverse fixture.

Another important note is that Norway’s recent 10 outings all produced at least three goals on the day. Also, the hosts have been part of a 2-1 scoreline in six of their last seven matches, including the last three in a row. Four of the previous five head-to-heads saw the goal count exceed two, while the last two saw both teams score.

Norway vs Wales Betting Tip 1: Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Norway hope to end 25-year wait for victory

The home side are on a three-game losing streak. Before that, they had enjoyed a strong run of results. Solbakken’s charges had been undefeated in four straight games inside regulation time following their 4-1 loss to France at the World Cup. The Vikings need to rediscover the form that saw them progress to the quarter-finals in North America.

Wales’ poor record on the road could be what helps the hosts get maximum points. The visitors have lost four of their last five matches and are winless in seven of their previous eight outings across all venues. Their last 10 matches on the road delivered just two victories, five defeats, and three stalemates.

The Dragons have not beaten Norway in an away game in three attempts. While the overall head-to-head record favours Wales, the hosts have enough quality to win at home. If Norway can pull it off on Saturday, it will be their first win against Wales since 2001.

Norway vs Wales Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Norway & Yes at odds of 2.42 on Betway

Ødegaard emerges as Norway’s creative force

Erling Haaland is an obvious candidate when considering Norway’s potential goalscorers. However, there isn’t much value in backing the striker to get on the scoresheet. It’s worth exploring the man behind Haaland’s success in the national team - Martin Odegaard.

The Arsenal and Norway captain seems to enjoy playing behind Haaland, and their chemistry is undeniable. Odegaard is playing with confidence at the moment, especially after he scored the winning goal for the Gunners against Hull last week. The creative midfielder already has four assists in as many Nations League outings this term.

Two of those assists arrived for Haaland, while one of the four came in his last appearance for his country against Portugal. Odegaard was responsible for setting up Oscar Bobb in the reverse fixture against Wales. As a result, we’re backing him to be Norway’s creative spark on Saturday.

Norway vs Wales Betting Tip 3: Player assist 1+ - Martin Odegaard to get at least one assist at odds of 2.50 on Betway

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