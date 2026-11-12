Netherlands vs Greece predictions: Greeks to escape with a draw

Only eight goals have been conceded by the Dutch and the Greeks across each of their four Nations League League A2 matches thus far.

Best bets for Netherlands vs Greece

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with Betway

Match drawn at odds of 4.33 with Betway

Donyell Malen anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.05 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Greece

Netherlands 1-1 Greece Goalscorers prediction: Netherlands: Malen - Greece: Ioannidis

Netherlands welcome Greece to Amsterdam on Friday evening, with top spot in League A2 firmly on the line this week. Both sides sit on eight points after their opening four 2026/27 Nations League matches.

As it stands, both sides are three points ahead of Germany. The Germans occupy the relegation play-off spot, having won just once in four games.

With Xavi at the helm since the World Cup and Ronald Koeman’s exit, the Dutch have made a promising start to their Nations League campaign. They are unbeaten, but their two toughest tests are on the horizon: a home meeting with Greece followed by an away trip to Germany.

Frenkie de Jong returns after a knee problem. Donyell Malen is also back following a minor knee issue. Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Jorrel Hato and Nathan Ake are all unavailable. Wout Weghorst was left out of Xavi’s squad despite topping the Eredivisie goalscoring charts.

The Greeks have become a defensive force under Ivan Jovanovic. They’ve conceded just three times in four matches. Two of those games were against the Germans, with Greece managing clean sheets home and away.

Jovanovic will be without the services of Manolis Saliakas and Christos Zafeiris, who serve one-game bans after picking up too many yellow cards.

Probable lineups for Netherlands vs Greece

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Dijk, van de Ven, Maatsen, de Jong, Reijnders, Koopmeiners, Gakpo, Malen, Kluivert

Greece expected lineup: Tzolakis, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Karetsas, Tzolis, Pavlidis, Ioannidis

The Greeks’ miserly defence should keep things tight

Greece have conceded three goals in four group games. That is the best record in Group A2. They have kept two clean sheets, winning 1-0 in Germany and then drawing 0-0 at home with them. To blunt a German forward line twice in a row is good going for any European nation.

Greece’s four games have also produced just eight goals in total. That average of 2.0 is the lowest in the group. In the reverse fixture, the two sides did play out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Athens, but there’s more on the line here.

A win for either side could effectively make them group winners. However, a defeat would also enable Germany to reel in the losing side as they face fourth-placed Serbia.

The market believes there’s only a 43.5% chance of two or fewer goals being scored here. In our view, it’s much closer to 50%-55%.

Greece have the eighth-best xG conceded tally (5.2) from their four games. The Dutch are one place behind too, with 5.5 xG conceded. The under-goals line appears to be priced around the Dutch scoring record rather than Greece’s defensive resilience. This could be the best value play from our Netherlands vs Greece predictions.

Netherlands vs Greece Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with Betway

A point keeps both sides in good shape

Netherlands and Greece both sit on eight points. Both teams have an identical goal difference of +2. Neither side has yet tasted defeat in this campaign. Both have drawn two of their four games.

The reverse fixture in Greece finished 2-2. Greece opened up a two-goal lead but were unable to hold on to it. They also held Germany to a goalless draw in Thessaloniki.

Xavi’s side have won both meetings with Serbia. Home advantage in Amsterdam counts for something. However, they could only draw at home to Germany, so they could find it equally difficult to be separated against Greece. The market implies only a 23.1% chance of a draw, which seems low considering a defeat for either side could still be a major blow.

Netherlands vs Greece Bet 2: Match drawn at odds of 4.33 with Betway

Backing Malen in the form of his career

Donyell Malen has eight goals in nine Serie A appearances. That is 1.10 goals per 90 for Roma. His domestic performances have earned him a rating of 7.78. He sits in the 100th percentile for shots and the 94th for goals.

Malen assisted and earned an 8.1 rating last Saturday in the 3-0 win over Sassuolo. The former Aston Villa forward clearly feels at home in the Italian capital after joining permanently in June.

There is, however, some reason for caution. Malen missed the last squad with a knee issue. However, he is fit and firing for the game with Greece. Since the start of October, Malen has scored six goals in eight appearances. That’s a strike rate of 75%. This week, we can back him to score at a modest 47% implied probability.

Netherlands vs Greece Bet 3: Donyell Malen anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.05 with Betway

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