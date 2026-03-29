Czech Republic vs Denmark predictions: Visitors to reach the World Cup

Our betting expert expects the game to open up in the second half, with Denmark advancing to this summer’s tournament.

Best bets for Czech Republic vs Denmark

Denmark to win at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Denmark to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Second half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.25 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark

Goalscorers prediction - Czech Republic: Patrik Schick - Denmark: Rasmus Hojlund, Gustav Isaksen

Both sides advanced from play-off semi-finals on Thursday, although in extremely different ways. The Czech Republic needed to recover from a two-goal deficit to force extra time and penalties against the Republic of Ireland. They won the penalty shootout 4-3 to secure another crucial match in Prague.

Meanwhile, Denmark comfortably defeated North Macedonia with a 4-0 victory in Copenhagen, where Gustav Isaksen scored twice. They had previously appeared likely to secure direct passage to the World Cup. However, a late collapse in their final group game against Scotland saw the Danes lose 4-2 and drop into the play-offs.

Probable lineups for Czech Republic vs Denmark

Czech Republic expected lineup: Kovar, Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Karabec, Provod, Soucek, Jurasek, Sulc, Schick, Chory

Denmark expected lineup: Hermansen, Bah, Andersen, Norgaard, Maehle, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Isaksen, Froholdt, Damsgaard, Hojlund

Denmark to secure World Cup qualification

Denmark possess a significant advantage regarding how easily they won their semi-final. After scoring three times between the 49th and 59th minutes against North Macedonia, their job was done by the hour mark. In contrast, the Czech Republic needed to play 30 extra minutes and a penalty shootout against the Republic of Ireland.

Denmark also appear to possess significantly more overall quality than their opponents. They registered 18 shots and created 2.19 xG in their final group game, bettering Scotland’s tally on both counts. An impressive 3-0 win in Greece in the autumn should also give them confidence heading into this match.

The Czech Republic did not perform impressively during the group stage. They suffered a 5-1 defeat in Croatia, while their two matches against the Faroe Islands resulted in an aggregate score of 3-3.

After they only narrowly defeated a limited Irish team in their home semi-final, the Czech Republic’s tournament ambitions should conclude here. Backing Denmark to win seems good with an implied probability of 48.8%.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Bet 1: Denmark to win at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Czech defence to struggle again

Since the start of 2024, the Czech Republic have only kept eight clean sheets in 24 matches. Two of those shutouts came against Gibraltar, while another was against San Marino. The better teams have generally found ways to breach their defence.

That bodes well for Denmark’s chances in this tie. The visitors are expected to go with Rasmus Hojlund up front again. He’s enjoying a good season in Italy, having scored 10 goals in 26 Serie A appearances for Napoli.

Denmark have been in great form in front of goal in their recent matches. They’ve scored at least twice in all of their last six internationals. They registered 20 goals across that period, which indicates there is value in backing them to score over 1.5 goals in this match.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Bet 2: Denmark to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Play-off final to open up after the break

Denmark’s recent games have exploded into life in the second half. All four of their goals against North Macedonia on Thursday came after the interval. Meanwhile, four of the six goals in their 4-2 defeat to Scotland in November came after the 75th minute.

Memories of that game may leave the visiting defence a little nervous if they need to close this one out. The Czechs will also take belief from their crucial 86th-minute leveller against Ireland in the semi-finals.

Five of the last six Denmark matches overall have produced two or more second-half goals. With play-off encounters often quite cagey initially, there’s every chance this contest will open up the longer it goes on. Backing over 1.5 second-half goals with an implied probability of 44.4% could be the smart bet.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Bet 3: Second half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.25 on Betway

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