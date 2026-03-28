Colombia vs France predictions: Bleus to outgun Cafeteros

Our betting expert expects Colombia to provide a tough challenge for France at the Northwest Stadium, with Didier Deschamps’ team ultimately winning.

Best bets for Colombia vs France

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals in second half, at odds of 4.60 on Betway

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.62 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Colombia 2-3 France

Colombia 2-3 France Goalscorers prediction: Colombia: Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez; France: Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe

With the World Cup approaching, national teams are finalising their preparations. Colombia and France meet in their second Road to 26 friendly, just days after playing Croatia and Brazil, respectively.

Colombia play against two-time world champions France at the Northwest Stadium. They arrive feeling confident following nine consecutive unbeaten matches. The South Americans finished third in World Cup qualifying, one point behind Ecuador.

For the World Cup tournament, Los Cafeteros are placed in Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and the winner of an intercontinental playoff. The final position will be occupied by either New Caledonia, Jamaica, or Congo.

Meanwhile, France hosted five-time world champions Brazil in their previous match. Didier Deschamps’ team are undefeated across seven competitive fixtures, finishing at the top of their qualification group with five victories and one draw. They share Group I with Senegal, Norway, and one additional team from the playoff between Iraq, Bolivia, or Suriname.

Both sides are in excellent form, having already tested their resolve against top opposition. They have played only three times previously – twice in friendly matches and once during the Confederations Cup. Colombia secured a victory in their most recent meeting, recovering from a first-half deficit to win 3-2 before the 2018 World Cup.

This time, France’s great form makes them the favourites. However, we expect Colombia to compete strongly until the final whistle.

Probable lineups for Colombia vs France

Colombia expected lineup: Vargas, Arias, Sanchez, Lucumi, Cabal, Lerma, Rios, Quintero, Rodriguez, Diaz, Suarez

France expected lineup: Maignan, Gusto, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Olise, Cherki, Mbappe, Dembele

Attacking quality on display

Colombia remain undefeated across nine matches, winning five of them. They have failed to score only twice in that span – both goalless stalemates. A goalless draw here is unlikely given the current form of both sides.

It requires significant defensive organisation to prevent Nestor Lorenzo’s team from scoring. Colombia netted 28 goals in 18 games throughout their qualification campaign – just three fewer than top scorers Argentina.

Meanwhile, France possess arguably the best attacking depth in the world. Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, and Hugo Ekitike are all expected to play at some point during the match.

The previous occasion Les Bleus failed to score occurred 10 competitive fixtures ago. That result was against Croatia during the Nations League. Since that match, they have not only scored consistently but have also maintained clean sheets. Colombia, however, are not anticipated to defend deeply and simply absorb pressure.

Given their excellent current form, there is value in backing both teams to score.

Colombia vs France betting Tip 1: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Second half drama expected

Colombia often start slowly. They establish their rhythm following the half-time interval, as they have done so in recent fixtures. In their last six games, 13 of their 17 goals arrived in the second period.

Lorenzo’s team generally evaluate their opponents early in the game, creating cautious attacking opportunities before increasing their intensity after the break. That trend was evident when these two nations last played at the Stade de France during 2018. In that match, Colombia scored twice without reply after half-time to secure a 3-2 victory.

At the same time, France have no trouble scoring, but their goal distribution across both halves remains inconsistent. All three goals in their 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan came in the first period. Conversely, each of their four goals in the 4-0 win against Ukraine came in the second period.

However, across previous six fixtures, France have scored 10 of their 16 goals after the interval. This trend suggests an entertaining final 45 minutes. Expect the second half to determine the final result, making this a value bet.

Colombia vs France Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals in second half, at odds of 4.60 on Betway

Fireworks in Landover

Excluding two recent goalless draws, Colombia have consistently scored goals under manager Nestor Lorenzo. Their last defeat without scoring came in November 2024, as Ecuador edged them 1-0 in World Cup qualifying.

Scoring has become a habit. Seven of Colombia’s previous 10 matches have featured over 2.5 total goals, with two of their last five games exceeding the 3.5 goals margin.

France are also familiar with high-scoring matches. Each of their previous three competitive fixtures has surpassed 3.5 total goals. Consecutive qualification matches against Azerbaijan and Ukraine featured three or more goals scored by Les Bleus alone.

All of France’s previous five matches have surpassed the 2.5 goals mark. When their attacking players perform well together, there is very little that any opposing team can do to stop them. Both teams possess the attacking quality to deliver a high-scoring match in Maryland.

Colombia vs France Betting Tip 3: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.62 on Betway

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