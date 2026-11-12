Colombia vs Chile predictions: Visitors show signs of a revival

Our betting expert shares his predictions for the South American friendly between Colombia and Chile. A draw might be the best pick.

Best bets for Colombia vs Chile

Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Luis Suarez at odds of 2.23 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.30 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Colombia 1-1 Chile

Colombia 1-1 Chile Goalscorers prediction: Colombia: Luis Suarez - Chile: Maximiliano Gutierrez

Colombia can be proud of what they achieved at the World Cup. Losing to Switzerland on penalties in the Round of 16 was hardly a result to be ashamed of. The Colombian Football Federation clearly shared that view, extending Nestor Lorenzo’s contract as head coach of the national team.

The previous international break wasn’t the greatest for Los Cafeteros, as they played three matches and delivered different results on each occasion. Lorenzo’s charges started with a 1-1 draw with Mexico, and then they lost 1-0 to Paraguay. Thankfully, they ended on a high with a convincing 2-0 triumph against Peru.

Chile’s recent struggles are no secret. They failed to qualify for the World Cup and finished last in CONMEBOL qualifying. Those performances and results brought an end to Ricardo Gareca’s tenure as manager of the Chilean national team after 503 days in the job.

Under-20 coach Nicolas Cordova was given the senior team to oversee in an interim capacity. Since there isn’t a new appointment, he will take charge of Chile during this upcoming international window. Cordova will take confidence from Chile’s most recent outing, when they pulled off a 2-0 upset against Mexico on neutral ground.

Probable lineups for Colombia vs Chile

Colombia expected lineup: Vargas, Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Velasquez, Lerma, Puerta, Arias, Asprilla, Cortez, Suarez

Chile expected lineup: Vigouroux, Ulloa, Villagra, Diaz, Suazo, Pizarro, Loyola, Gutierrez, Echeverria, Osorio, Tapia

This fixture has been starved of goals

Both sides have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Neither has scored more than two goals in a match across their recent five outings. Colombia scored just four goals in that run of games, averaging 0.8 goals per match.

Chile are slightly better, as they’ve scored seven goals in their recent five matches, averaging 1.4 goals per game. However, they head into this fixture having failed to score against Colombia in either of their last two meetings. Six of the last 10 meetings between the nations produced fewer than three goals.

The home side have seen the goal count fall short of three in their last seven matches. Two of Chile’s last three produced a similar outcome, which is why it may be worth backing a low goal count in this fixture.

Colombia vs Chile Betting Tip 1: Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on Betway

Suarez is on fire

One Colombian who had a disappointing World Cup was forward Luis Suarez. He’d just come off a season where he scored 28 goals in 32 Primeira Liga matches for Sporting CP. Yet, he couldn’t find the back of the net in five appearances in North America.

However, that doesn’t mean he should be written off. Suarez is still Colombia’s most potent attacker. He enters this window on the back of scoring six goals in his last seven appearances for Sporting. In the league, he’s scored nine goals in 11 games this season.

In the Champions League, Suarez has scored four goals in as many appearances for the club. During the 2026 World Cup qualifying, he scored four goals in just two matches, which is what home fans want to see from him. Lorenzo needs to help him rediscover his form for the national team, and Saturday’s fixture could be the perfect opportunity.

Colombia vs Chile Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Luis Suarez at odds of 2.23 on Betway

History suggests a stalemate

Colombia’s inconsistent results in the previous international window cast doubt over their ability to sweep Chile aside. Suffering that defeat to Paraguay will have the home fans slightly nervous about this outing. It will do the opposite for the visitors, who want to desperately turn the corner.

Yet, two defeats and two wins in their recent four outings indicate they can’t be relied upon to cause an upset this weekend. Their 2-0 victory over Mexico, a side ranked 40 places above them, was certainly an encouraging result. Cordova aims for more of the same here, but it may not be enough to win.

The head-to-head record makes for interesting reading. Colombia have won just two of the last 10 meetings, while Chile won once back in 2016. Seven of their clashes in that run of games finished deadlocked. Four of those draws ended goalless, which is why it may be best to opt for the spoils to be shared this Saturday.

Colombia vs Chile Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.30 on Betway

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