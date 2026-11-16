Argentina vs Costa Rica predictions: Scaloni’s men need to bounce back

Our betting expert shares predictions for this friendly clash between Argentina and Costa Rica. Argentina are likely to bounce back.

Best bets for Argentina vs Costa Rica

Player to score or assist - Nico Paz at odds of 1.51 on Betway

Argentina totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.67 on Betway

Three-way handicap - Argentina to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 2.02 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Argentina 3-0 Costa Rica

Argentina 3-0 Costa Rica Goalscorers prediction: Argentina: Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Gianluca Prestianni

Argentina’s post-Lionel Messi era couldn’t have started any worse. Uruguay beat them 2-1 in Buenos Aires. Thankfully, La Albiceleste have a chance to redeem themselves, this time in Cordoba. Lionel Scaloni’s side were perhaps unlucky to lose, particularly given the number of attempts they managed against the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

However, Scaloni hopes his team can move on swiftly from that defeat and show they are not a one-man team. The last time Argentina suffered back-to-back defeats was in October 2016.

Costa Rica’s previous international window was a success. It was so positive that the hierarchy decided to employ Bryan Ruiz as the permanent head coach. However, Los Ticos’ victories over Haiti and Nicaragua are now a distant memory, especially after defeat last time out.

Ruiz’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ecuador, raising concerns about this trip to Argentina. The reality is that Costa Rica have been in poor form generally, and those two victories now seem like anomalies. Still, after Uruguay’s victory last weekend, the visitors should back themselves to cause an upset.

Probable lineups for Argentina vs Costa Rica

Argentina expected lineup: Rulli, Montiel, Balerdi, L. Martinez, Medina, E. Fernandez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Paz, Prestianni, Alvarez

Costa Rica expected lineup: Sequeira, Myrie, Vargas, Calvo, J. Mora, Borges, C. Mora, Lopez, Soto, Alcocer, Ugalde

Paz to provide the creative spark

With Lionel Messi having called time on his international career, Argentina feel the absence of his extraordinary talent and creativity. Goalscoring and creating something out of nothing were the norm with Messi, but those responsibilities must now be shared. Julian Alvarez has already stepped up with a goal last time out.

Nico Paz is another player to watch closely. The Como midfielder blanked in his recent two outings for club and country, but he’s a major threat. Paz has scored five goals in his last seven matches in all competitions.

He’s also been excellent on the creative front, setting up five goals for his teammates during that run of games. Despite not getting on the scoresheet last week, Paz recorded three shots and missed one big chance with an xG (expected goals) of 0.38. The 21-year-old has been in incredible form this season, which is why he’s worth backing to either register an assist or a goal in this fixture.

Argentina vs Costa Rica Betting Tip 1: Player to score or assist - Nico Paz at odds of 1.51 on Betway

Three’s the number for the hosts

Argentina have plenty of quality throughout their squad, particularly in attacking areas. Despite Lautaro Martinez and Nico Gonzalez being absent due to injuries, we fully expect the home side to be at their best here. Not counting their previous defeat and the World Cup final loss, Argentina have scored more than two goals in seven of their last eight outings.

At the global showpiece, Lionel Scaloni’s men scored exactly three goals in five of their seven fixtures. Since the tournament, they’ve scored a minimum of three goals in three of their recent four international friendlies (75%). That spells bad news for the visitors, who conceded at least three goals in four of their recent eight outings.

Additionally, the home side scored exactly three goals in their most recent meeting with Costa Rica in 2024. Three of their last four head-to-heads saw the Albiceleste score three goals on the day. As a result, it’s worth backing the 2026 World Cup runners-up to score more than twice on Wednesday.

Argentina vs Costa Rica Betting Tip 2: Argentina totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.67 on Betway

Argentina are used to big-margin wins

Scaloni’s men have been on an incredible run. They’ve lost just two of their last 19 games and came out on the right side in 17 of them. That Uruguay defeat last week was their first loss on home soil in three years, which shows their usual strength in their backyard. Meanwhile, the visitors seem to have slipped back into poor form.

Costa Rica have won just two of their last 11 outings and lost nine of them. Their wider record is similarly concerning, with just three victories in their previous 17 internationals, dating back to June 2025. The visitors have also struggled for form away from home, winning just one of their last 11 road trips.

Argentina also hold the advantage in the head-to-head record, having won five of seven clashes, and never suffering a defeat. The hosts have seen nine of their last 10 matches produce more than 2.5 goals. Furthermore, they have won three of their last four internationals by at least two goals. Finally, just one of Costa Rica’s last six outings saw both teams score, which makes us think a home win to nil is worth considering.

Argentina vs Costa Rica Betting Tip 3: Three-way handicap - Argentina to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 2.02 on Betway

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