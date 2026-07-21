Spain favourites for Euro 2028 after World Cup victory

With a core young group, a head coach who seems to be the perfect fit, and a talisman yet to peak, it’s easy to see why Spain can win Euro 2028.

National team Euro 2028 outright winner odds Spain 5.00 France 5.00 England 5.50 Portugal 8.00 Germany 9.00 Netherlands 15.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

La Roja well prepped for success in the near future

Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph has pushed them to the front of the early European Championship 2028 conversation. It’s not just that they won the biggest prize in international football, but the manner in which they did it. Luis de la Fuente’s men demonstrated what control and defensive authority can produce in tournament football.

Despite starting with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Spain quickly found their rhythm after the opening day. The world champions went on a seven-game winning streak after that, which led them to a second-ever World Cup triumph. Spain’s 14 goals scored were the fewest of the four semi-finalists, but they recorded the most attempts at goal, with 140.

De La Fuente’s troops put on a masterclass in defending throughout the tournament. La Roja conceded just one goal in their eight games, with Belgium scoring in their quarter-final victory. Spain recorded an xGA of 2.37, the lowest in the competition, despite playing eight matches.

La Roja averaged 0.30 xGA per 90, the lowest average total at the World Cup. They also limited opponents to an average of 5.75 shots per match. Only Canada recorded a better figure at 5.40, with the co-hosts playing three fewer matches. These numbers showcase what a complete team Spain are at the moment. It’s no surprise they’re frontrunners to secure Euro 2028.

Spain prove they can handle the toughest challenges

Spain faced pre-tournament favourites France in the semi-final, where France were the bookmakers’ favourites to progress to the final. However, goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sent La Roja to the World Cup final.

The 2026 world champions simply played the game on their terms. De la Fuente’s men dominated the final with 65% ball possession.

Spain completely shut Argentina out. Argentina became the first team in history to go 90 minutes without a shot in a World Cup final. The statistics highlighted Spain’s defensive resilience. La Roja limited Argentina to just two shots and no efforts on target while creating 20 attempts and 12 shots on goal themselves.

Spain’s dominance wasn’t solely at the back. Emiliano Martinez was forced to make 11 saves, the most on record for any goalkeeper at a World Cup final since 1966.

Building on a young core for the future

Spain’s case for winning the Euros in 2028 is not based only on their World Cup triumph. This squad should be even better in two years. De la Fuente fits seamlessly with this group because he worked with several of them in Spain’s youth teams.

De la Fuente has already described his midfield as the best in the world.

Lamine Yamal is the clearest symbol of what that continuity could mean by Euro 2028. He started the final, played all 120 minutes and was central to Spain’s attacking threat. His four shots in the final were the most from any player on the pitch.

The coach alluded to the fact that Yamal is now more mature, more assured, and better at reading the match than he was a year earlier. He’s likely to continue in that stead. Spain will head to the 2028 Euros with one of the most decisive young players.

Yamal was the third-youngest player in a World Cup final at the age of 19 and six days. While he scored just one goal in North America, it’s his performances that have caught the eye. His influence on the game is undeniable, and after two years of progress, he might be near unstoppable.

Familiar foes stand in the way

France will remain a primary challenger after losing to Spain in the semi-final. They are starting their next chapter under new leadership following Didier Deschamps’ departure. If rumours are to be believed, Zinedine Zidane is poised to take the hot seat. With the players at his disposal, they will pose a threat to Spain.

England also deserve to be treated as a serious threat rather than a team starting from scratch. Thomas Tuchel is expected to remain in charge through to the country’s home Euros, so they shouldn’t be written off.

Other European heavyweights like Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands have all had their head coaches step down. Those teams will require time to adapt to a new head coach.

Spain’s pragmatic approach has unlocked their potential

After Spain’s inability to penetrate the Cape Verde defence in their World Cup opener, doubts were raised about their credentials. However, they faced a goalkeeper and defence which overperformed during the game and were ultimately fortunate not to concede.

Winning the World Cup trophy doesn’t guarantee success at Euro 2028, but it has reaffirmed Spain's credentials as one of the best teams in world football. Spain are the reigning world champions with a settled manager, a young core, and fresh evidence that their tactics stand up against the very best.

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