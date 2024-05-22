Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs’ unbeaten run could haunt Chiefs

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the PSL fixture between Cape Town Spurs and Kaizer Chiefs.

The season is effectively over for Cape Town Spurs who will play their football in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next term.

Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.74 at Betway , correct as of 22/05

, correct as of 22/05 Both teams to score @ 1.80 at Betway , correct as of 22/05

Win margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by one goal @ 3.85 at Betway , correct as of 22/05

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Urban Warriors started producing better results from the latter part of April, but it’s too late for the Cape side.

Coach Ernst Middendorp will certainly want his side to bow out with a professional and fighting performance against one of his former employers.

Kaizer Chiefs are in the hunt for a top-eight finish, a spot they occupy going into the final day, albeit on goal difference.

Even with a victory at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon, eighth place is far from guaranteed for the Glamour Boys.

Amazulu are level on points and have an inferior goal difference by one. The Usuthu face Golden Arrows and a hefty victory there could see Chiefs fall to ninth.

Blunt attacking edges

Cape Town Spurs have a poor record in front of goal this term, netting 21 goals in total with only Polokwane City scoring fewer (20).

However, Kaizer Chiefs haven’t been much better either, as they’ve only struck four more than the relegated team from the Mother City (24).

Only 21% of the Amakhosi’s away games this season produced over 2.5 goals while they haven’t scored two or more goals in their previous four PSL matches.

Meanwhile, 43% of the Urban Warrior’s matches at home saw more than two goals scored on the day. But they haven’t conceded two or more goals in their last six home games.

Celebrations on both sides

While it may not be a high-scoring affair, the last time these teams met, the back of the net rippled five times with both sides getting some success.

Three of the last four head-to-heads produced goals at both ends and with both sides lacking in confidence defensively, it’s not a far-fetched prediction for them to score.

Both sides have experienced scoring and conceding in 36% of their respective home and away fixtures in the PSL this term.

Chiefs have conceded in each of their last three games on the road, offering some encouragement to Middendorp’s charges.

Chiefs can pounce on discouraged Spurs

Considering their shyness for goals this season, Chiefs may just edge this fixture. However, they haven’t won an away game in their last seven attempts.

Cavin Johnson’s side may exploit the fact that the Cape side are already relegated and may fail to turn up on the day.

The Amakhosi enjoyed three wins in three against the hosts, including the corresponding fixture which ended 2-1 to the Sowetan giants.

Two of Chiefs’ three away victories came by a one-goal margin while Cape Town Spurs lost seven of their 10 home defeats by a single goal.