Young Boys vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Young Boys will be faced with the difficult task of taking on Manchester City in the Champions League group stage at the Wankdorf Stadium on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's team has won their first two matches in Group G and are at the top of the standings, whereas Young Boys are chasing their first win. City have three out of their last five outings across all competitions but they will be confident of picking up three points in this mid-week fixture.

Young Boys are heading into the fixture on the back of a goalless draw against their domestic league leaders Zurich. Taking on City will be an uphill task for the hosts on Wednesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Young Boys vs Man City kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Wankdorf Stadium

The game between Young Boys and Man City will be played at the Wankdorf Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Young Boys vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Young Boys team news

Young Boys will be missing Kastriot Imeri, who's sidelined for the season with an ACL injury. They will also be without Darian Males, who may not play due to a knock.

Cedric Itten might find a place in the starting lineup after being a substitute in their 0-0 draw with Zurich, potentially replacing Jean-Pierre Nsame.

Young Boys predicted XI: Racioppi; Blum, Camara, Benito, Garcia; Monteiro, Lauper, Niasse; Ugrinic, Itten, Elia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Racioppi, Marzino, Zbinden Defenders: Amenda, Camara, Janko, Persson, Garcia, Benito, Blum, Lustenberger Midfielders: Ugrinic, Łakomy, Colley, Chaiwa, Niasse, Rrudhani, Lauper Forwards: Itten, Elia, Nsame, Ganvoula, Monteiro

Man City team news

Manchester City could take this opportunity to rest key players, considering there is the Manchester derby coming up over the weekend.

Players like John Stones and Bernardo Silva, who have recently returned from injuries, may be rested. Manuel Akanji is likely to start, as he will be suspended for the upcoming Manchester derby after receiving two yellow cards in the match against Brighton.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Nunes, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first ever meeting between Young Boys and Manchester City.

Useful links