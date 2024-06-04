How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 04, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

The New York Yankees are fifth in the league with an average of 4.90 runs per game. They also lead the league in home runs with 90 and are sixth in the league in hits per game (8.56).

However, the Minnesota Twins rank 12th in the league with an average of 4.41 runs per game. They rank 10th with 64 home runs, despite being 24th in hits per game (7.66).

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins will take place on June 04, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date June 04 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins live on TBA TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins by tuning into local TV Channels - BSN and YES.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins Team News

New York Yankees Team News

INF Jon Berti is on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

RP Nick Burdi is out for 15 days due to a hip injury.

RHP Clarke Schmidt joins Burdi with a lat strain.

Minnesota Twins Team News

INF Royce Lewis is unavailable for 10 days because of a quad strain.

RHP Brock Stewert is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days with right shoulder tendinitis.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will be out of the squad for 60 days due to a right elbow strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins in the MLB matchups: