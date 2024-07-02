How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds.

The New York Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series on July 02, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

The Yankees, who are 54-32 overall and 24-14 at home, are particularly strong when they score five runs or more; they have a 41-5 record when that happens.

The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, enter the series with a 39-45 overall record and a 19-22 road record. The Reds, who have a 26-7 record in those games, have found success when they outhit their opponents.

These two teams will play each other for the first time this season.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds will take place on July 02, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date July 02, 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds live on MLB.tv television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSOH and YES.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds Team News

New York Yankees Team News

DH Giancarlo Stanton is on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

RHP Ian Hamilton is out for 15 days due to a lat injury.

Cincinnati Reds Team News

OF TJ Friedl is uncertain about the upcoming matchup because of his right hamstring strain.

LHP Nick Lodolo is also absent for 15 days with his finger injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB: