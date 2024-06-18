How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, including team news and start time.

The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 18, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

The Yankees average 5.05 runs per game, which puts them in second place. Their batting average of.253 puts them in fifth place. They're second in the league with 110 home runs.

With 5.13 runs scored per game, the Orioles are the best team in the league. Their batting average is.249, which is tenth in the league, but they have hit 114 home runs, which is the most in the league.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles will take place on June 18, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York, USA.

Date June 18, 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles live on TBS TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles by tuning into local TV Channels - MASN and YES.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Team News

New York Yankees Team News

RP Nick Burdi is on the 15-day injured list with a hip injury.

RHP Clarke Schmidt follows Burdi with a lat strain.

Another RHP Gerrit Cole is out for 60 days due to his right elbow inflammation.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

LHP Danny Coulombe can't play for 15 days because of his left elbow inflammation.

RHP Kyle Bradish accompanies Danny with his UCL sprain.

SP Tyler Wells is also uncertain for 15 days due to his elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB matchups: