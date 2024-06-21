How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves are set to face off in an electrifying MLB matchup on June 21, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

The New York Yankees are hitting home runs and scoring runs at a very high rate right now. They now hold the second-best average in Major League Baseball (MLB) with 5.05 runs per game. They rank second in the league once again after hitting 110 home runs, demonstrating their remarkable ability to blast long balls. They rank 10th despite having a solid average of 8.45 hits per game, which is somewhat below average.

In contrast to the Yankees, the Atlanta Braves have marginally worse offensive numbers. They rank 11th in MLB with an average scoring of 4.48 runs per game. With an average of 8.36 hits per game, they are ranked 12th. They are 13th in the league with 75 home runs, which they have hit.

New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves: date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves will take place on June 21, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, NY, USA.

Date 21 June 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, NY

How to watch New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves live on FOX TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New York Yankees Team News

RP Nick Burdi is on the 15-day injured list with a hip injury.

RHP Clarke Schmidt is sidelined for the upcoming matchup due to a lat strain.

Atlanta Braves Team News

OF Michael Harris is out for 10 days because of a strained hamstring.

LHP A.J. Minter is also unavailable for 15 days with a left hip inflammation.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves in the MLB matchups: