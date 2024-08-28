Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 explained: Everything you need to know to become an expert

Here’s your go to guide on what to expect from this year’s tournament in Bangladesh

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup looks set to deliver another pulse-pounding tournament for fans worldwide. The world's best white-ball teams will head to Bangladesh in pursuit of victory and a place in the history books.

A year and a half after Australia's record-extending sixth victory in South Africa, the tournament will take place in its 10-nation format for the final time ahead of a revamped approach. A host of sides will look to leave their mark.

From the Southern Stars, who have been dominant in this competition since its inception, to former winners England and West Indies, who seek a second triumph, there will be no shortage of teams who think they can go all the way.

Twenty-three matches will help decide who gets the trophy over a thrilling few weeks in October. But just who will be the biggest names? Who will be the favorites? Where will it all unfold?

Let GOAL explain everything you'd want to know about one of the most significant tournament events of the year.

When and where is the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh will host the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup from October 3 to 20. This is Bangladesh's second tournament hosting, having previously done so in 2014.

Who are the host cities for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

When the nation last hosted the tournament in 2014, just two host cities were used: Dhaka and Sylhet. The same will be true for the 2024 tournament. Two stadiums from each city will host the games: the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

City Venue Capacity Matches Dakha Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 24,416 Group stages, Semi-final, Final Sylhet Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 18,500 Group stages and Semi final

What is the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup format?

Group stage 3-14 October Semi-finals 17-18 October Final October 20

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup format will follow that of prior editions, with an initial group stage followed by a knockout stage. At the final draw, ten teams will be divided into two groups of five.

In every pot, each team will play the other in a round-robin format, guaranteeing four fixtures apiece at a minimum and a total of 20 matches during the group stage format. The two highest-ranked teams in each group will then progress to the knockout stages, where the first-place finishers will play the runner-up in the opposite group.

The two winners then progress from the semi-finals to the final, with the victor crowned as the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup winner.

Who are the favorites for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Australia is the favorite to win the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and the Southern Stars are widely tipped to mount yet another successful defense of their crown when they arrive in Bangladesh.

The Alyssa Healy-captained side has always been among the leading teams in the international game and has showcased this time and again with success in both the red-ball and white-ball formats of the game.

Still, on pitches that are likely to prove less favorable than those they edged to victory on in South Africa last time out, they will be aware that they will have to fight tooth and nail to justify their tag as frontrunners.

As the world's second-ranked side, England will feel they have unfinished business after a disappointing campaign last time out, but despite their status, they will also be far from assured as a slam dunk.

India and New Zealand will also look to be firmly in the mix as the next two sides on the rankings, and the former may well feel it is finally their time with the advantage of a sub-continental host country likely to give them an advantage.

What are the key games at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Plenty of tasty fixtures have been set up for the group stage of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Here's three you won't want to miss:

I ndia vs. Pakistan (October 6) - These two nations always show up to give us an excellent cricket match whenever they meet on the field. No doubt this time, it won't be any different. India has dominated the head-to-head stats against Pakistan. But in recent times, Pakistan has given India more nervy finishes, like when Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten half-century made the team in blue and saffron less than comfortable.

- These two nations always show up to give us an excellent cricket match whenever they meet on the field. No doubt this time, it won't be any different. India has dominated the head-to-head stats against Pakistan. But in recent times, Pakistan has given India more nervy finishes, like when Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten half-century made the team in blue and saffron less than comfortable. Australia vs. New Zealand (October 11) - If Australia falls to any team, it will most likely be New Zealand, who have beaten the Aussies 21 times in the T20 format. Meanwhile, Australia are six-time World Champions and will be looking to defend their title. However, New Zealand has a strong batting line-up and could give Australia a shock result.

Meanwhile, Australia are six-time World Champions and will be looking to defend their title. However, New Zealand has a strong batting line-up and could give Australia a shock result. England vs. West Indies (October 12)—The West Indies have made a bright start to their prep ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup; they've won seven games out of ten and will undoubtedly give England a challenge. However, the English side is strong and has plenty of experience, and it could be an opportunity for the West Indies to beat England for the first time in a T20 game since 2018.

Who are the key players to watch at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will host lots of star players from several nations, with plenty looking to leave their mark as they battle to secure success and silverware in Bangladesh.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy and fellow batter Beth Mooney will have high hopes of repeating their heroics, with the pair both finishing the 2023 edition inside the top five individual run scorers. As essential figures to their success, they will be key again.

Both will likely be ably supported again by Ellyse Perry, the dual sport international who previously represented the Matildas in soccer before settling on her cricket career. Arguably the greatest player of her generation, she is essential to Australia.

2022 ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Nat Sciver-Brunt finished second-highest in the run charts in South Africa, too, and will have high hopes of taking England one better than the semi-finals again. If anyone can cause Australia trouble, it's her.

Her team-mate Sophie Ecclestone is another to watch after topping the wicket charts last time out with 11. The ex-Sydney Sixers slow bowler is a devastating prospect on her day.

India's opening batter, Smriti Mandhana, was also an ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, but she has yet to win one of the major team prizes in the game. In conditions likely to suit her approach, she could be a real game-changer this time.

How can I watch the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Several broadcasters around the globe will carry the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, befitting the tournament's status as a premier international event.

In the United States, Willow TV will provide coverage of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be streamed through ESPN+.

For more information, visit our article on how to watch the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

FAQs

Who are the current holders of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The current holders of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup are Australia, who claimed the trophy with a victory over South Africa last year by 19 runs, thanks to a standout half-century from Beth Mooney (74*)

It marked another successful defense for the Southern Stars, who have now held their title in successive tournaments after reclaiming it in 2018 following the West Indies' victory two years prior.

Which nation has won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup the most?

Australia is the undisputed champion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, having won the tournament six times out of eight stagings and appearing as runner-up once.

Since its inception, only England and the West Indies have won the title, with both victorious once. A host of other sides have reached the final, including South Africa, which was edged out in last year's showpiece game.

Which nations are competing at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Ten nations will compete at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, with eight already confirmed to be participating, including Bangladesh, which qualified as hosts, and Australia, which secured its spot as victors.

In addition, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and the West Indies all have a place thanks to their performances at the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup last time out. Pakistan has also qualified through its position as the next best-ranked side in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings.

What is a Super Over?

A Super Over is a sudden-death tie-breaker in the event that both sides are tied on equal runs after their respective innings. Both teams bat for one additional over, with one wicket in hand, against a solitary bowler.

The team that scores the most runs in the Super Over is declared the winner. In the event of a tied Super Over, another is played, and a rule change is introduced following the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final.