How to watch today's Wisconsin vs Maryland NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs Maryland NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball team (10-5, 1-3 B1G) returns to the Kohl Center on Saturday, aiming to rebound from a challenging West Coast road trip as they prepare to host the eighth-ranked Maryland Terrapins (14-1, 4-1 B1G).

Maryland enters this matchup eager to bounce back after their first setback of the season, a nail-biting 79-74 loss to No. 4 USC. The Terrapins, under head coach Brenda Frese, have been a powerhouse all season, boasting an 83.1 points-per-game average while controlling the glass with 45.3 rebounds per contest. Their visit to Madison shapes up as a prime opportunity to regroup against a struggling Wisconsin squad.

The Badgers, in stark contrast to their success on the men's side, have long been a lower-tier team in Big Ten women's basketball. Their struggles have persisted this season, with disappointing losses to South Dakota State and San Diego State in nonconference play. While Wisconsin managed a victory against Rutgers to open conference action, they've since dropped four consecutive games to unranked Big Ten opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Badgers and the Terrapins will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT, at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Badgers and the Terrapins live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Maryland Terrapins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

One bright spot for the Badgers has been junior forward Sarah Williams, who continues to shine in her third year with the team. The Brooklyn native is averaging an impressive double-double for the second straight season, posting 18.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. In addition, Williams contributes 2.5 assists per contest and ranks fourth nationally in blocks, averaging 2.8 per game. Last year, she earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Teammate Carter McCray, listed as Wisconsin's center despite standing three inches shorter than Williams, has also played a significant role. McCray is second on the team in both scoring and rebounding, contributing 10 points and 6.9 boards per game.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

The Maryland Terrapins, led by head coach Brenda Frese, have been nothing short of dominant this season, averaging an impressive 83.1 points per game while owning the boards with 45.3 rebounds per contest. As they head to Madison, this matchup presents a golden opportunity to reset and get back on track against a struggling Wisconsin team.

Shyanne Sellers has been in phenomenal form recently, notching at least 17 points in each of her last three outings. Although she's primarily served as a playmaker throughout the season, her recent offensive surge raises the question of whether she’ll continue to take on a more aggressive scoring role in Saturday's game.