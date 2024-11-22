How to watch today's Wisconsin Badgers vs UCF Knights NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs UCF Knights NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two unbeaten teams will clash on Friday at the Greenbrier Tip-Off as No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (5-0) goes head-to-head with UCF Knights (4-0) in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Badgers (5-0) are riding high after pulling off a significant upset over then-No. 9 Arizona last Friday, securing a commanding 103-88 victory. However, they faced a scare on Monday, narrowly edging out Texas Rio Grande Valley in a nail-biting 87-84 win.

Wisconsin has been dominant in most of their outings, with the exception of the close call against UT Rio Grande Valley. Against Arizona, they were led by a career-best performance from John Tonje, who poured in 41 points, while Jaden Bradley contributed 22 points to the cause.

Meanwhile, UCF maintained their unbeaten streak with an 80-69 win over Tennessee Tech at home. The Knights imposed their will inside, dominating the glass with a +23 rebounding margin and outscoring Tennessee Tech 36-18 in the paint. Keyshawn Hall led the charge with an all-around performance, tallying 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Jordan Ivy-Curry added 15 points and four assists, while Dallan Coleman posted 14 points and five boards. Off the bench, JJ Taylor contributed 11 points. UCF shot 42.9% from the field and 39.1% from long range, while limiting Tennessee Tech to 38.2% overall and 33.3% from three.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs UCF Knights: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers and the UCF Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Greenbrier Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Date Friday, November 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Greenbrier Colonial Hall Location White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs UCF Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the UCF Knights live on:

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs UCF Knights play-by-play commentary on radio

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

In their narrow three-point victory against UT Rio Grande Valley, the Wisconsin Badgers leaned heavily on standout performances from John Blackwell and John Tonje. Blackwell poured in 30 points, while Tonje added 19.

Despite their offensive output, the Badgers faced a tough battle, trailing by four at halftime and by five with just over three minutes left to a Vaqueros squad sitting at 3-3. Wisconsin finished the game shooting an impressive 49.1% from the field, 40% from three-point range (8-20), and 84.4% at the free-throw line (27-32). However, their defensive effort left room for improvement, as the Vaqueros shot 49.2% overall and 39.4% from deep (13-33).

Tonje (6ft 6in, 215 pounds), a transfer from Missouri, has been the Badgers' offensive leader, averaging 22.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Blackwell (6-4, 200) has also been a key contributor, averaging 16.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field, including 40% from beyond the arc. Guard Camren Hunter (undisclosed injury), who previously averaged 16.9 points per game at Central Arkansas, remains questionable for this matchup.

UCF Knights team news & key performers

On the other side, UCF could be missing three players, including Jaylin Sellers (back), Cameron Simpson (undisclosed), and Mikey Williams (foot). Among these, Sellers would be the most significant absence, as he averaged 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds last season.

Despite these potential setbacks, the Knights have demonstrated their depth, starting the season 4-0 even without Sellers. Jordan Ivy-Curry, a transfer from UTSA, has been pivotal, averaging 17.8 points on 43.8% shooting, though his 3-point accuracy sits at just 24%. Meanwhile, Keyshawn Hall (6-7, 230), who transferred from George Mason where he averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds last year, has contributed 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season while shooting 46.8% from the floor.