How to watch today's Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Wisconsin Badgers (10-7) will look to snap a five-game skid when they welcome the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes (16-0) to the Kohl Center on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET, and the game will be broadcast on Peacock.

Ohio State fended off a determined Oregon comeback to secure a 69-60 victory on Sunday afternoon in Columbus, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs on Buckeye soil. A massive 27-0 surge in the second quarter allowed the Buckeyes to recover from a sluggish offensive start and establish a commanding lead.

Wisconsin has encountered a challenging stretch to begin their Big Ten schedule, facing off against some of the conference's elite teams. Their triumph over Rutgers showcased their potential, while a hard-fought contest against Maryland highlighted their tenacity. The Badgers nearly erased a significant deficit in the third quarter against the ranked Terrapins, demonstrating their resilience. As the conference grind continues, Wisconsin is determined to build momentum and carve out a strong campaign.

Despite an 83-68 setback at home to Maryland, the Badgers displayed grit. After falling behind by 17 points at halftime, Wisconsin mounted a spirited rally, cutting the deficit to just two by the end of the third quarter. However, a late 14-0 scoring burst by Maryland sealed the game, handing Wisconsin their second home loss of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Thursday, January 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.



Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

For Wisconsin, Serah Williams has been the driving force offensively, ranking fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 18.5 points per game. She is tied for the league lead with 11.2 rebounds per game and tops the Big Ten with 2.8 blocks per game, making her a standout performer on both ends of the floor.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Under head coach Kevin McGuff, Ohio State has emerged as a formidable force on both ends of the court. The Buckeyes boast an explosive offense, averaging an impressive 85.1 points per game, which ranks among the nation's elite. They are also dominant on the boards, averaging 38.9 rebounds per game.

In their latest outing, Taylor Thierry delivered a season-best performance with 20 points, leading all scorers. Jaloni Cambridge and Ajae Petty chipped in with 13 points apiece, with Petty also grabbing a season-high 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Thierry reached a career milestone, surpassing 600 career rebounds.