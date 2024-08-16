How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The highly anticipated WNBA clash between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun is scheduled to take place on August 16, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Following Arike Ogunbowale's outstanding 24-point showing in the Wings' 101-93 victory over the Indiana Fever, the Dallas Wings are welcoming the Connecticut Sun.
Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time
The Dallas Wings will take on the Connecticut Sun in an epic WNBA matchup on August 16, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|August 16, 2024
|Time
|9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
|Arena
|College Park Center
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
How to watch Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun live on the ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Team News
Dallas Wings Team News
Awak Kuier is not going to participate in the rest of this season as she needs to rest.
Maddy Siegrist is also not available as she just had surgery to fix a broken left index finger, which went well.
Satou Sabally is out of action due to a shoulder injury, and Jaelyn Brown will stay absent for a long time due to her illness.
Connecticut Sun Team News
DeWanna Bonner scores 16.8 points and grabs 6.3 rebounds per game.
Alyssa Thomas gets 9.2 rebounds per game on average, with 6.4 defensive rebounds along with 2.8 offensive rebounds.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jun 15, 2024
|Sun 85-67 Wings
|Jun 01, 2024
|Sun 74-72 Wings
|August 19, 2023
|Wings 95-75 Sun
|August 13, 2023
|Wings 91-81 Sun
|Jul 26, 2023
|Sun 88-83 Wings