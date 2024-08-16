How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated WNBA clash between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun is scheduled to take place on August 16, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Following Arike Ogunbowale's outstanding 24-point showing in the Wings' 101-93 victory over the Indiana Fever, the Dallas Wings are welcoming the Connecticut Sun.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Wings will take on the Connecticut Sun in an epic WNBA matchup on August 16, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date August 16, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun live on the ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Awak Kuier is not going to participate in the rest of this season as she needs to rest.

Maddy Siegrist is also not available as she just had surgery to fix a broken left index finger, which went well.

Satou Sabally is out of action due to a shoulder injury, and Jaelyn Brown will stay absent for a long time due to her illness.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner scores 16.8 points and grabs 6.3 rebounds per game.

Alyssa Thomas gets 9.2 rebounds per game on average, with 6.4 defensive rebounds along with 2.8 offensive rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: