How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ow to watch the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Wings are ready to host the Seattle Storm to open a high-voltage WNBA clash on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Wings score 84.1 points for each game on average, which is fourth in the league. They also have a strong offensive attack, making 44.7% of their field goals, which is fifth in the league. But they have had trouble with their defense because they give up 91.5 points each game, which is the most within the league (12th).

The Seattle Storm, on the other hand, has been consistent on offense (83.0 points per game, fifth best) but great on defense (78.4 points per game, fourth best). Their offense may not be as good as Dallas's (43.1% field goal percentage, ninth) but their strong defense could be the key to stopping the Wings' high-scoring attack.

The last time these two teams met was on July 02, 2024, when Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 95-71.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Wings will square off against the Seattle Storm in an epic WNBA game on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date September 13, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Awak Kuier will remain absent for the rest of the 2024 WNBA season because of rest.

Arike Ogunbowale averages 22.6 points for each game and holds a 92.3% free-throw line accuracy while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

Teaira McCowan adds 7.9 rebounds for each game, 2.8 offensively and 5.1 defensively.

Seattle Storm Team News

Jewell Loyd contributes to the team with 20.1 points for each game, shooting 36.6 percent from the field in addition to 87.6% from the line.

Ezi Magbegor averages 8.1 rebounds each game, 2.3 offensive and 5.8 defensive.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is a reliable playmaker with 6.5 assists and 2.8 turnovers during 31.5 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups: