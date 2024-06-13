How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm, including team news and start time.

The Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Dallas Wings have been good on offense. They score 82.1 points per game on average, which is fourth in the league. With 37.4 rebounds per game, they are second in the league. With 19.3 assists per game, they are sixth.

The Seattle Storm, who are fifth in scoring with an average of 81.6 points per game, are not far behind. Their 38.1 rebounds per game leads the league, while their 18.5 assists per game puts them in 11th place.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm will take place on June 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at College Park Center, in Arlington, TX, USA.

Date 13 June 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Dallas Wings Team News

According to Tyler DeLuca of No Cap Space WBB, Satou Sabally won't be ready for the regular season to begin and is anticipated to return during the Olympic break.

Jaelyn Brown will be sidelined for roughly a week following surgery to treat a displaced nasal fracture.

Seattle Storm Team News

Mackenzie Holmes' left knee surgery will keep her out of the WNBA in 2024.

With an average of 20.3 points per game, Jewell Loyd has been a prolific scorer for her squad, despite having a 34.1% field goal percentage.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA: