How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Dallas Wings are set to host the Los Angeles Sparks in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 13, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.

When the Los Angeles Sparks meet the Dallas Wings, they attempt to snap their nine-game road losing run.

With a 3-11 record, the Wings have had difficulty playing against Western Conference teams. Dallas, on the other hand, has a superior record (4–1) and averages 15.6 turnovers per game when they win the turnover war.

With a 3-9 record, the Sparks have also encountered difficulties in the Western Conference. With an average of 36.0 points scored per game in the paint, Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference. Dearica Hamby leads the team with an average of 12.1 points in the paint.

Dallas has shot 44.2% from the pitch this season, which is marginally less than the 46.0% that Los Angeles permits opponents to shoot. Dallas allows its opponents to shoot 46.7% from the field, while Los Angeles's shooting percentage from the field is 42.3%, 4.4 percentage points lower.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will face each other. The Sparks beat the Wings 81–72 in their last game on June 8. Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points for the Wings, and Hamby scored 22 points for the Sparks.

Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on July 13, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at College Park Center, in Arlington, TX, USA.

Date July 13, 2024 Time 3:30 pm ET Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks live on CBS TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Arike Ogunbowale, who averages 22.6 points and 5.2 assists per game for the Dallas Wings, has been an exceptional player. Her ability to score goals and create plays has been essential to the team's success.

Teaira McCowan has been a force on the boards in addition to Ogunbowale's contributions. She averages 7.4 rebounds per game, 2.5 of which are from the offensive end.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

With an average of 19.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, Dearica Hamby has been an important member of her squad. Her ability to score and grab rebounds has made her a valuable player on both sides.

In addition to Hamby's performances, Azurá Stevens has demonstrated proficiency in passing the ball, averaging 4.0 assists per game with a 2.0 turnover rate.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA: