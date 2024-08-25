How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Wings are set to host the Los Angeles Sparks to open an electrifying WNBA action on August 25, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks are facing the Dallas Wings to end a three-game away losing run.

The Wings have had a rough time in their own conference, going 3-12 against teams from the Western Conference. However, they are currently fourth within the West, getting 19.9 assists for each game, and Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings in assists per game with 5.2.

The Sparks, on the other hand, are 4-11 in conference competition and eighth in the WNBA in terms of average made three-pointers for each game (7.2), hitting 31.7% from range. Kia Nurse makes the most three-pointers on the team, making 30.8% of her shots and scoring 1.3 per game.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams are meeting each other. In the most recent game, on July 14, the Sparks won 87–81 with 27 points from Dearica Hamby.

Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off Time

The Dallas Wings will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in a highly anticipated WNBA battle on August 25, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date August 25, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks live on the NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Awak Kuier will remain out for the rest of the season due to rest.

Natasha Howard scores 16.4 points, grabs 7.3 rebounds, gives out 3.1 assists, and steals 1.6 balls per game.

Arike Ogunbowale scores 21.9 points per game and shoots 36.2% from the field along with an amazing 91.0% from the free throw line for the Wings.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Julie Allemand is mentioned as out for the season with an ankle injury. Additionally, Cameron Brink is also out for the season due to her torn left ACL.

Lexie Brown is sidelined from the team's lineup due to illness.

Dearica Hamby scores 17.7 points, grabs 10.1 boards, gives out 3.4 assists, and steals 1.5 balls per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups: