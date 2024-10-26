How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings are ready to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to start an exciting NHL clash on October 27, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Edmonton Oilers are 2-4-1 overall and 1-1-0 on the road. The Detroit Red Wings boast a 4-3-0 record overall and 2-2-0 at home.

Detroit's power play is better than Edmonton's. At 20.8%, it ranks 16th across the league, while Edmonton's has only converted 10.5% of the time, ranking 28th.

The penalty kills for both teams, though, are the worst in the league. Detroit's is 54.5%, which ranks 32nd, and Edmonton's is 62.5%, which ranks 31st.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 27, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date October 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: DSNDET, NHLN, SN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot is off to a good start this season holding a record of 2–1–0. He has a 3.21 GAA, a .913 SV%, and one shutout.

Alex Lyon has a 2–1–0 record with a 1.46 GAA, a.955 Save percentage, and also a shutout.

Alex DeBrincat has 6 points so far, with 3 goals along with 3 assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Motte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tim Gettinger Undisclosed Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a record of 1-3-1, and a 3.74 GAA, with a .866 SV%.

Calvin Pickard has a record of 1-1-0, and a 3.28 GAA, with a .852 SV%.

Connor McDavid is outstanding on offense, scoring 3 goals and setting up 5 assists for 8 points.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roby Jarventie Undisclosed Out Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out

Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The last few games between the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers have been very close, with Edmonton winning four of their last five games. The last time these two teams performed, was on the 14th of February 2024, the Oilers easily beat Detroit 8–4, showing that they could take advantage of Detroit's defensive flaws. It has also been mostly Edmonton's game in the past, with a big 5-2 win on the 8th of February 2023, and an intriguing 3-2 win on January 12 of 2024. However, Detroit beat the Oilers 5–4 on the 16th of February 2023, to get the win. Since the Oilers have been better at scoring in these actions, they may want to keep putting pressure on Detroit. If the Wings want to win, they will have to tighten up their defense and get better goaltending.

Date Results Feb 14, 2024 Oilers 8-4 Wings Jan 12, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Wings Feb 16, 2023 Wings 5-4 Oilers Feb 08, 2023 Oilers 5-2 Wings Mar 16, 2022 Oilers 7-5 Wings

More NHL news and coverage