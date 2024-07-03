How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know more anout the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 03, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

After Brittney Griner scored 21 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 83-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun, the Mercury will face the Dallas Wings.

The Wings are 3-9 when playing teams with a winning record and 3-8 when playing teams in the Western Conference.

Against teams in the Western Conference, the Mercury are 6-6. Phoenix has been outscored by an average of 2.9 points per game and gives up 84.7 points per game.

This season, Dallas is shooting 43.6% from the field, which is marginally better than the 42.9% that Phoenix lets opponents shoot. As opposed to Dallas' opponents' 45.3% field goal percentage, Phoenix's shooting percentage from the field is 42.4%, which is 2.9 percentage points lower.

This is the third time this season that these two sides have played each other. The last game was on June 10 and the Mercury won 97–90.

Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury will take place on July 03, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at College Park Center, in Arlington, TX, USA.

Date July 03, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Dallas Wings Team News

According to Meghan L. Hall of USA Today, Maddy Siegrist's operation to repair her broken left index finger went well on Thursday. She's unavailable for the upcoming matchup.

According to Tyler DeLuca of No Cap Space WBB, Satou Sabally won't be ready for the regular season's start and is anticipated to return during the Olympic break.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Kahleah Copper has a 42.6% field goal percentage and averages 21.8 points per game.

Brittney Griner has the most boards, averaging 6.8 per game, with 2.2 coming from offensive rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA: