How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty (29-6) hit the road Tuesday, heading to Dallas to square off against the Wings (9-26) as they inch closer to clinching the top seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

Sitting at an impressive 29-6 with only five games left, the Liberty hold a comfortable three-game cushion over the Minnesota Lynx for the league’s best record.

Meanwhile, with a disappointing 9-26 record, the Wings are teetering on the edge of playoff elimination.

Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty live on CBSSN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

C Stephanie Soares remains out due to injury, as the Dallas Wings took another step toward playoff elimination on Sunday, suffering a 92-77 loss to the Chicago Sky. Falling behind by 14 points in the first quarter, the Wings couldn’t claw their way back into contention. This defeat marks their fourth consecutive loss, leaving them teetering on the edge of playoff elimination, with just one more loss potentially sealing their fate and five games left to play.

Arike Ogunbowale was the standout for Dallas, dropping 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, but the team struggled overall, hitting just 40% of their shots from the field.

New York Liberty Team News

F Bentnijah Laney-Hamilton is a game-time decision.

The New York Liberty continue their march toward securing the top seed in the WNBA as they travel to Dallas for a showdown against the Wings on Tuesday night. Riding a three-game winning streak and claiming victory in eight of their last ten outings, the Liberty are in fine form. On Sunday, they edged out the Las Vegas Aces 75-71, almost squandering a 20-point advantage before regaining control late in the game. Sabrina Ionescu rose to the occasion in the final quarter, tallying seven of her 14 points to help lock down the win.

Breanna Stewart leads the charge with 20.3 points and 3.9 assists per game, while Sabrina Ionescu chips in with 19.4 points and 4.6 boards. Jonquel Jones adds a steady double-digit scoring presence, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is pulling down 4.4 rebounds a game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: