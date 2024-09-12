How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty .

Two of the WNBA's top scorers will go head-to-head as Breanna Stewart (ranked fourth with 20.5 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (second with 22.6) face off. The New York Liberty (30-6) will take on the Dallas Wings (9-27) on Thursday.

The hosts desperately need a victory to break their five-game skid. They've also dropped three consecutive home games. Offensively, the Wings are averaging 84.1 points per contest while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. However, defensively, they've been struggling, conceding 91.6 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting.

The visitors aim to secure another victory after taking 13 of their last 15 matchups. They've also triumphed in seven of their last eight road contests. The Liberty are posting an average of 85.9 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor, and defensively, they are holding opponents to 76.5 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Wings vs. Liberty game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, Arlington, Texas.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty live nationally on Amazon Prime Video.

Dallas Wings Team News

The hosts will be without the services of Stephanie Soares due to a knee issue.

Arike Ogunbowale is leading the team with averages of 22.6 points and 5.2 assists per game, while Natasha Howard contributes 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Satou Sabally is also a key double-digit scorer, and Maddy Siegrist adds 3.3 rebounds per game.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart is posting 20.5 points and 3.8 assists per game, while Sabrina Ionescu contributes 19.1 points and 4.6 rebounds. Jonquel Jones adds to the team's double-digit scoring, with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton pulling down 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Head-to-Head Records