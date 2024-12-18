How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Wednesday night promises a closely contested NHL matchup as the Detroit Red Wings (12-14-4) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (14-13-4) at 7:00 PM ET, airing on TNT.

The Red Wings enter the game riding high after a 4-2 victory over Toronto in their last outing. Locked in a 2-2 tie early in the third period, Detroit netted two late goals to secure the win. They narrowly outshot the Maple Leafs 26-25, claimed 51.1% of face-offs, but struggled on the power play, going 0-for-3.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are looking to bounce back after a 4-1 defeat against Minnesota. Philadelphia managed to trim the Wild’s lead to 3-1 in the final frame but conceded an empty-net goal to seal their fate. The Flyers registered 22 shots on goal, won 56.7% of face-offs, and also went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Red Wings vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Red Wings will square off against the Flyers in a thrilling NHL clash on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Detroit Red Wings vs Philadelphia Flyers team news & key performers

Detroit Red Wings team news

For Detroit, Lucas Raymond leads the charge with team highs in goals (12), assists (19), and points (31). Dylan Larkin shares the goal-scoring lead with Raymond, while also contributing 12 assists and 24 points, placing him second in team scoring. Detroit features nine players with double-digit points, and Simon Edvinsson is their plus/minus leader at +6. With their top two goaltenders sidelined due to injury, Ville Husso will take the net for the Red Wings on Wednesday. Husso has a 1-4-2 record, a 3.47 goals-against average, and a .877 save percentage this season.

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Travis Konecny is the offensive maestro for Philadelphia, topping the team in goals (15), assists (21), and points (36). Matvei Michkov is not far behind, with 11 goals, 16 assists, and 27 points, ranking second in all three categories. The Flyers boast 12 players with double-digit point totals, and Noah Cates leads the team in plus/minus with a +6 rating. Between the pipes, Samuel Ersson, fresh off injured reserve, has posted a 6-4-2 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.

Head-to-head record