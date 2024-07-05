How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Wings are ready to take on the Atlanta Dream in a thrilling WNBA action on July 05, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Wings ' home ground.

In their previous game, the Dallas Wings were defeated 96-104 by the Phoenix Mercury. In the meantime, the Atlanta Dream lost their last game, 77–85, to the Chicago Sky.

The Dallas Wings have endured a rough time at home, going 2-6. On team defense, Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference. They give up 88.9 points per game and only let opponents shoot 45.8%.

The Atlanta Dream have a 4-4 record away from home. With 35.0 rebounds per game, they're sixth within the WNBA for rebounding.

The last time they performed, on May 22, the Dream won 83–78. During that game, Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to lead the Wings, while Allisha Grey scored 21 points to lead the Dream. This upcoming game will be their second meeting this season.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream will happen on July 05, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Key player Maddy Siegrist is ruled out of the team's action with a finger issue.

Key performer Satou Sabally will remain unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

Jaelyn Brown is sidelined from the team's lineup because of illness.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Rhyne Howard is out of the action with an ankle injury.

Key player Allisha Grey averages 15.8 points and shoots 42.8% from the field and 76.0% from the line.

Tina Charles averages 9.1 rebounds per game including 6.7 defensive and 2.4 offensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups: