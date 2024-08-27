How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying WNBA clash between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces is set to take place on August 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. After an exciting 113-110 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, the Dallas Wings meet the Las Vegas Aces. Arike Ogunbowale scored 33 points in that game.

The Wings have had a rough time in Western Conference games, going 4-12. But they get 10.4 offensive boards per game, which is the most in the conference. Teaira McCowan contributes 2.6 of those.

With a 9-7 record, the Aces have done better within the Western Conference. They have come through in close games, going 1-0 in games decided by three points or less.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will face each other. The Aces beat the Wings 104–85 in their last game, which happened on July 8. A'ja Wilson scored 28 points, whereas Odyssey Sims scored 25 points for the Wings.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces will meet in an exciting WNBA action on August 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date August 27, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Awak Kuier is sidelined for the rest of the season due to rest.

Ogunbowale makes 36.6% of her shots from the field and scores 22.3 points for each game for the Wings.

Teaira McCowan gets 7.3 rebounds per game, with 2.5 offensive rebounds and 4.8 defensive rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Jackie Young scores 17.1 points and hands out five assists per game.

A'ja Wilson scores 26.6 points each game on 51.2% shooting from the field and 87.0% from the free throw line. She also grabs 11.9 rebounds each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: