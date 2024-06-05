How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces.

The Dallas Wings host the Las Vegas Aces in an electrifying WNBA matchup on June 05, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Dallas Wings are fifth in the league with an average of 82.6 points per game, demonstrating their impressive play. With 37.6 rebounds per game, they top the league, while with 19.4 assists per game, they rank sixth.

At 86.5 points per game on average, the Las Vegas Aces lead the league in scoring. Their versatile offensive abilities are further demonstrated by the fact that they rank second in assists per game (21.2) and third in rebounds per game (36.8).

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Satou Sabally is likely to return around the Olympic break.

Jaelyn Brown will be sidelined for about a week following surgery to treat a misplaced nasal fracture.

Natasha Howard will be unavailable for 3-6 weeks due to a broken foot.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

According to ESPN, Chelsea Gray is sidelined indefinitely while she heals from a foot ailment.

A'ja Wilson is a dominant and versatile player in the WNBA, as evidenced by her amazing average of 26.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA matchups: