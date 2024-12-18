How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers take on the Minnesota Wild in a showdown between two of the NHL’s top-performing teams. The Panthers, with a 19-11-2 record, have won seven of their last 10 games and hold second place in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Wild boast a 20-7-4 record and have also claimed victory in seven of their last 10 outings, giving them the second-best mark in the Central Division.

The Panthers have been thriving this season, driven by an explosive offense averaging 3.50 goals per game, including 39 goals in their last 10 matchups. On the other hand, the Wild have had an impressive campaign, with their offense steadily contributing 3.13 goals per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Wild will square off against the Panthers in a thrilling NHL clash on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers team news & key performers

Minnesota Wild team news

For the Wild, their top line featuring Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy has been stellar, combining for 35 goals and 41 assists. Secondary scorers like Marco Rossi, Frederick Gaudreau, and Mats Zuccarello have added another 23 goals and 34 assists. Meanwhile, defensemen Brock Faber and Jacob Middleton have contributed eight goals and 22 assists from the back end, opening up offensive opportunities.

Although the offense has been strong, Minnesota’s defense has been their calling card, limiting opponents to just 2.52 goals per game, including only four goals allowed across their last two outings. Faber and Middleton have combined for 9.3 defensive point shares, while Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon add depth with 5.9 defensive point shares between them. Goalie Filip Gustavsson has been exceptional, recording a .922 save percentage, a 2.24 goals-against average on 630 shots, and an outstanding 13.7 goals saved above average.

Florida Panthers team news

Leading the charge for Florida’s top two lines are Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Aleksander Barkov, who have combined for 40 goals and 61 assists. Depth scoring has been just as crucial, with Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, and Sam Bennett pooling together for 30 goals and 43 assists. Additionally, defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling have chipped in six goals and 22 assists from the blue line to further bolster the attack.

While the offense has been firing on all cylinders, the defense has faltered, conceding 3.25 goals per game. Although Ekblad and Forsling have contributed 10.3 defensive point shares, the rest of the unit has struggled, often leaving opponents with clear scoring opportunities. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has faced challenges, posting a .889 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average on 559 shots, with a concerning -6.4 goals saved above average.

Head-to-head record