How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild square off on Wednesday in one of just two NHL matchups on a light slate.

The two Western Conference rivals have already faced off twice this season, with Minnesota claiming a 5-3 victory in November, while Edmonton delivered a resounding 7-1 win in December. This game will decide the regular-season series and settle the score between these teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Wild will square off against the Oilers in a thrilling NHL clash on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers team news & key performers

Minnesota Wild team news

The Minnesota Wild are dealing with several absences. Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body), and Jared Spurgeon (lower body) are ruled out, while Troy Grosenick (knee) is sidelined for the season. Brock Faber (upper body) and Jonas Brodin (lower body) are listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

Even with injuries, Kirill Kaprizov remains Minnesota’s offensive catalyst, leading the team with 50 points, including 23 goals and 27 assists. In goal, Filip Gustavsson has been a rock for the Wild. His 18-8-3 record is paired with an impressive .917 save percentage, ranking eighth in the league, and a 2.5 goals-against average.

Edmonton Oilers team news

Evander Kane (abdomen) and Alec Regula (knee) remain sidelined for the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl continues to lead the charge for Edmonton, racking up 31 goals across 43 games this season—a team-best. He’s also tallied 33 assists, bringing his total points tally to an impressive 64. Between the pipes, Stuart Skinner has compiled a 17-9-3 record. He’s allowed 76 goals, resulting in a 2.7 goals-against average, while making 701 saves for a .902 save percentage.

Head-to-head record