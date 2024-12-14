How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Wild will host the Vegas Golden Knights to start a highly anticipated NHL game on December 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

Vegas is more effective on the penalty kill, finishing 18th in the league with a 79.7 percent penalty kill rate, while Minnesota has struggled, finishing 30th with a penalty kill rate of just 70.4 percent.

Vegas also has a better record at face-offs than Minnesota, with a 52% success rate (10th across the league) compared to their 48.9% (23rd) record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will meet the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL action on December 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date December 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has a record of 14-5-3, a 2.24 GAA, a .922 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

Marc-André Fleury has a 5-1-1 record, and a 2.71 GAA, with a .905 SV%.

Kirill Kaprizov has 43 points, which includes eighteen goals and twenty-five assists.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jake Middleton Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jonas Brodin Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a record of 13-4-2, with a 2.59 GAA, a .904 SV%, and two shutouts.

Ilya Samsonov has a record of 6-3-1, a 3.16 GAA, and a .896 SV%, and he is still looking for his first shutout.

Jack Eichel has 39 points, which includes nine goals and thirty assists.

Vegas Golden Knights Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out Ben Hutton Upper body injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The Vegas Golden Knights have won four of the last five meetings between the Wild and the Golden Knights. The most recent meetup was in April 2024, when the Golden Knights easily beat the Wild 7-2. However, the Wild beat Vegas 5-3 in February of 2024, showing that they can compete with them. The Golden Knights are excellent all season. In fact, two of their wins in the last year were by more than three goals, showing that they can control the speed of the game. Based on these trends, Vegas is the favorite going into this game, but the Wild will be seeking to establish on their rare wins and surprise the Vegas Golden Knights with its depth and strong defense.

Date Results Apr 13, 2024 Golden Knights 7-2 Wild Mar 31, 2024 Golden Knights 2-1 Wild Feb 13, 2024 Wild 5-3 Golden Knights Apr 04, 2023 Golden Knights 4-3 Wild Apr 02, 2023 Golden Knights 4-1 Wild

