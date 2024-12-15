How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Sunday's NHL showdown features the Minnesota Wild (20-6-4) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-3) at Xcel Energy Center.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after tough losses to the Edmonton Oilers. The Golden Knights suffered a 6-3 defeat on Saturday in Edmonton, halting their four-game winning streak as they continue their road trip in Minnesota.

Despite the loss, Jack Eichel notched his 40th point of the season with his 31st assist, maintaining his status as Vegas' offensive linchpin. Eichel has also tallied 15 points across 13 career matchups against the Wild.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Wild will square off against the Golden Knights in a thrilling NHL clash on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, December 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Kirill Kaprizov has been a force this season, pacing Minnesota with 45 points in 29 games (1.5 points per game). His scoring split includes 20 goals and 25 assists, making him the team’s most dynamic contributor.

Between the pipes, Filip Gustavsson has excelled with a 14-5-3 record. He boasts a 2.2 goals-against average, allowing only 49 goals while making 581 saves for a .922 save percentage—ranking fifth in the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights team news

For Vegas, Jack Eichel continues to shine, leading the team in points (40) and assists (31).

Goaltender Adin Hill has a 13-5-2 record this season, with a 2.8 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage, placing him 38th in the league. On defense, Brayden McNabb holds a team-high +16 plus-minus rating, anchoring Vegas' blue line.

