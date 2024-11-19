How to watch today's Wichita State Shockers vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wichita State versus Oklahoma NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll and boasting an unblemished record, Oklahoma hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to The Roundhouse to face Wichita State on Tuesday.

This marks the 23rd meeting between the two programs, with the Sooners holding a commanding 15-7 advantage in the series.

The Shockers (2-2), now in their second year under head coach Terry Nooner, are coming off a gritty 69-64 victory over St. Thomas at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sooners, led by fourth-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk, have secured three consecutive home wins against Southern, Virginia, and Western Carolina. Another win would see Oklahoma improve to 4-0 for the second season running.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wichita State Shockers vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Wichita State Shockers vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The Wichita State Shockers and the Oklahoma Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Date Tuesday, November 19 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Charles Koch Arena Location Wichita, Kansas

How to watch Wichita State Shockers vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wichita State Shockers and the Oklahoma Sooners live on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wichita State Shockers vs Oklahoma Sooners play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wichita State Shockers team news & key performers

Wichita State, fueled by a standout performance from Wichita native Taylor Jameson, secured their win over St. Thomas on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. The graduate transfer delivered an electrifying display, scoring 18 points, dishing out six assists, and nabbing four steals.

Jameson knocked down three shots from beyond the arc for the second consecutive game, including a half-court buzzer-beater that gave the Shockers a 12-point halftime cushion. Senior Ornella Niankan added a season-best 11 points, while Aicha Ndour chipped in 10 points and six boards, marking her second double-digit outing of the season.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Oklahoma has hit the ground running this season, showcasing dominance on both sides of the court. Raegan Beers spearheaded their most recent triumph, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a record-breaking 122-56 rout of Western Carolina. Beers’ outstanding performances last week earned her the title of AP Player of the Week.

The Oregon State transfer leads the team with averages of 24.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Joining her in double figures are Sahara Williams (16.3 PPG) and Skylar Vann (11.7 PPG), underscoring the team's offensive depth.