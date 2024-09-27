Who will Naoya Inoue fight next?

Naoya Inoue is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing right now. After another thrilling victory in September over TJ Doheny in Tokyo, the big question is, who's next?

With a record of 28-0, many experts in the biz are heaping heavy praise on the Japanese fighter, with Top Rank President Todd DuBoef claiming he's the best fighter he's seen in 30 years.

It's his punching power and aggressive nature that get the fans on their feet, and having not fought outside his home nation since 2021, the world really is his oyster.

Talk of Las Vegas is, of course, on the tip of the tongue of most fight fans, and his promoter, Bob Arum, is undoubtedly fanning the flames in that regard.

While there is no news on who Inoue will move on to after his knockout win on September 3, Bob Arum has given an update on where his next few fights will be located.

Arum said after The Monster's win over Doheny, "I understand he will return to Tokyo to defend his title at the end of the year.

"And then we're taking him to the United States for a big celebration in Las Vegas."

Opponents for either fight have yet to be confirmed, but contenders could include Gervonta Davis, Murodjon Akhmadaliev or Sam Goodman.

Many experts want Inoue to step up a division and take on Davis, which is the ultimate challenge. Others suggest Murodjon Akhmadaliev. That's a more likely option, with Inoue scheduled to fight him last year, but Marlon Tapales took the belts instead. Akhmadaliev is ranked the number two challenger. He's not fought this year, so a winter showdown in Tokyo could be likely.

However, in the Super Bantamweight division, a Sam Goodman fight is picking up the most traction. The 25-year-old Australian has an unblemished record and is one of the most exciting young talents in the division. He has yet to fight outside his home nation, though. He beat TJ Doheny last year and has solid wins over Chainoi Worawut and Mark Schleibs already this year.

Rumours are beginning to circulate on this fight, with a potential December 24 fight night in Tokyo for the pair.

Naoya Inoue v Sam Goodman: Tale of the Tape

Both fighters have spotless records so far, but six years and nine fights separate them, as does the quality of the bout.

Should the fight happen, Inoue will undoubtedly go into it as a favorite, especially on home soil. Some fans criticise him for taking easy fights and not stepping up a division.

Goodman has been pushing for an Inoue fight since the middle of this year. He travelled to Japan to watch the four-weight world champion crush Luis Nery. He then called the Tokyo native out for his shot at the belts.

In a July tune-up match, The Ghost beat Chainoi Worawut by unanimous decision in Wollongong, setting him up for a potential fight this Christmas.

Many thought the Worawut fight was tighter than the scorecards suggested, and there are plenty of question marks around whether Goodman is good enough to step up to the elite level yet.

Category Naoya Inoue Sam Goodman Nickname The Monster The Ghost Age 31 25 Height 166cm 169cm Reach 171cm 169cm Stance Orthodox Orthodox Total fights 28 19 Wins 28 19 Wins by KO 25 8

Where will Naoya Inoue's next fight take place?

The only thing we currently know about Naoya Inoue's next fight is that it will take place in Tokyo. The Japanese capital will see The Monster defend his title, but a specific venue has yet to be confirmed.

His previous fights in the city have been at the Ariake Arena or Tokyo Dome, so it's likely to be one of the two, most likely the Dome, given its much bigger capacity.

Will Naoya Inoue step up a weight division?

It's unlikely Inoue will step up a further weight division for his next fight, but with the super bantamweight division practically conquered, stepping up to featherweight could be an option for the 31-year-old.

Fights against Angelo Leo, Nick Ball, Rey Vargas or Gervonta Davis would be attractive, but whether his body is ready for the extra weight or his management wants it is another story.