How to watch today's Maryland Whipsnakes vs Utah Archers Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers, as well as start time and team news.

The Maryland Whipsnakes are ready to take on the Utah Archers to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse game on September 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. The Utah Archers are the current winners and want to make it two titles in a row when they meet the Maryland Whipsnakes, who have won the title twice already.

The Archers have been strong even though three-time MVP Tom Schreiber got hurt. Ryan Ambler's executive leadership, Grant Ament's great skill, and Brett Dobson's power in goal have all been key. In the quarterfinals, Dobson and the defense executed the best defense in the history of pro lacrosse, limiting the Carolina Chaos to only one point.

The Whipsnakes, on the other hand, have served as the league's best team since August, when they won all three games at home. Head coach Jim Stagnitta's team is on track to win its third title in the team's history because of Matt Rambo's clutch goals and Matt Dunn's strong defense.

This season, the Whipsnakes have scored an average of 13.5 goals per game, just slightly more than the Archers' average of 12.9 goals per game. This shows how well they can constantly score goals. The Whipsnakes have given up a score of 12.4 goals for each game, whereas the Archers have done a little better, giving up an average of 12.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs Utah Archers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers will face off against each other in an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse game on September 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Subaru Park, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Date September 15, 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena Subaru Park Location Chester, Pennsylvania

How to watch Maryland Whipsnakes vs Utah Archers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic Premier League Lacrosse game between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers live on the ABC TV Channel and the ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs Utah Archers Team News

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Matt Rambo has been a big part of the Whipsnakes' offense. In 9 games, he's scored 18 points, which includes 12 one-point goals along with 6 assists, while keeping a remarkable 29% shooting percentage.

Brendan Krebs has been great in goal for the defense, getting 124 saves and allowing only 11.9 goals in 10 games. His save percentage is 53%.

Joseph Nardella has been great in the faceoff circle, earning 67% of the 243 faceoffs he has taken and picking up 93 ground balls in 9 games. He has been a huge help to the team's possession strategy.

Utah Archers Team News

Grant Ament continues to be a great contributor to the Archers. In 10 games, he has scored 28 points, which includes 15 one-point goals along with 13 assists, while shooting an amazing 33%.

Brett Dobson has been the defense's rock. He has made 147 saves in 10 games and has an amazing 57% save rate, letting in only 11.8 goals per game.

Mike Sisselberger has performed great in the faceoff circle. He has won 58% of the 255 faceoffs he has taken and picked up 94 ground balls, which have helped the Archers keep the ball.