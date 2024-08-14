This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NWSL champions 2023Getty Images
Renuka Odedra

Where to watch NWSL in 2024 & live stream games online

Your go to guide on how to watch NWSL games on TV and stream online

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is the home of elite soccer in the United States, with some of the best women's soccer players plying their trade in the competition.

The 2024 season has plenty to be excited about, not least the inclusion of two new teams: Bay FC and Utah Royals. These teams showcase the growth of the NWSL, which is now in its 12th year.

WSL fans will also see a familiar face in Jessie Fleming, who left Chelsea after four seasons to join the Portland Thorns in January.

There are also plenty of new, talented players who will use their time on the pitch to show what they're all about—including the US National Women's Teams Trinity Rodman and Jaedyn Shaw.

How to watch the 2024 NWSL seasons?

Multiple streaming services are in the mix to broadcast NWSL games this season, including Fubo, Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and NWSL+

ESPN+ and ION are available on FuboTV, another excellent option for getting NWSL coverage this season and keeping up with other sports on the channel.

You can also check out detailed guides on ESPN+ and FuboTV to help you make the best streaming service sign-up option for all your sporting content needs.

Where to watch NWSL upcoming games week

DateTime (ET)MatchWhere to Watch
Friday, August 238:00 pmHouston vs. OrlandoAmazon Prime
Friday, August 239:30 pmUtah vs. Bay FCNWSL+
Saturday, August 242:00 pmGotham FC vs. PortlandCBS, Paramount+
Saturday, August 244:00 pmSan Diego vs. Angel CityCBS, Paramount+
Saturday, August 247:30 pmLouisville vs. ChicagoION/ FuboTV
Sunday, August 2512:00 pmWashington vs. Kansas CityCBSSN
Sunday, August 2510:00 pmSeattle vs. North CarolinaESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Friday, August 3010:00 pmPortland vs. Bay FCAmazon Prime
Saturday, August 317:30 pmLouisville vs. SeattleION/ FuboTV
Saturday, August 319:30 pmHouston vs. UtahION/ FuboTV
Sunday, September 12:00 pmNorth Carolina - Kansas CityCBS, Paramount+
Sunday, September 14:00 pmAngel City - ChicagoCBS, Paramount+
Sunday, September 16:00 pmOrlando - Gotham FCNWSL+
Sunday, September 18:00 pmSan Diego - WashingtonNWSL+

FAQs

Who won the NWSL league in 2023?

Gotham FC Getty Images

New Jersey / New York Gotham FC won their maiden title in 2023 by beating Seattle Reign at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

What NWSL teams are playing in 2024?

With the addition of two new teams from the 12 last year, the 2024 season sees 14 teams participate in the NWSL.
TeamLocation
Angel City FCLos Angeles, California
Bay FC San Jose, California
Chicago Red StarsBridgeview, Illinois
Houston DashHouston, Texas
Kansas City CurrentKansas City, Kansas
NJ/NY Gotham FCHarrison, New Jersey
North Carolina CourageCary, North Carolina
OL ReignSeattle, Washington
Orlando PrideOrlando, Florida
Portland ThornsPortland, Oregon
Racing Louisville FCLouisville, Kentucky
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego, California
Seattle Reign FC Seattle, Washington
Utah Royals Sandy, Utah
Washington SpiritWashington DC.

