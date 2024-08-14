Where to watch NWSL in 2024 & live stream games online

Your go to guide on how to watch NWSL games on TV and stream online

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is the home of elite soccer in the United States, with some of the best women's soccer players plying their trade in the competition.

The 2024 season has plenty to be excited about, not least the inclusion of two new teams: Bay FC and Utah Royals. These teams showcase the growth of the NWSL, which is now in its 12th year.

WSL fans will also see a familiar face in Jessie Fleming, who left Chelsea after four seasons to join the Portland Thorns in January.

There are also plenty of new, talented players who will use their time on the pitch to show what they're all about—including the US National Women's Teams Trinity Rodman and Jaedyn Shaw.

How to watch the 2024 NWSL seasons?

Multiple streaming services are in the mix to broadcast NWSL games this season, including Fubo, Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and NWSL+

ESPN+ and ION are available on FuboTV, another excellent option for getting NWSL coverage this season and keeping up with other sports on the channel.

You can also check out detailed guides on ESPN+ and FuboTV to help you make the best streaming service sign-up option for all your sporting content needs.

Where to watch NWSL upcoming games week

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Friday, August 23 8:00 pm Houston vs. Orlando Amazon Prime Friday, August 23 9:30 pm Utah vs. Bay FC NWSL+ Saturday, August 24 2:00 pm Gotham FC vs. Portland CBS, Paramount+ Saturday, August 24 4:00 pm San Diego vs. Angel City CBS, Paramount+ Saturday, August 24 7:30 pm Louisville vs. Chicago ION/ FuboTV Sunday, August 25 12:00 pm Washington vs. Kansas City CBSSN Sunday, August 25 10:00 pm Seattle vs. North Carolina ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Friday, August 30 10:00 pm Portland vs. Bay FC Amazon Prime Saturday, August 31 7:30 pm Louisville vs. Seattle ION/ FuboTV Saturday, August 31 9:30 pm Houston vs. Utah ION/ FuboTV Sunday, September 1 2:00 pm North Carolina - Kansas City CBS, Paramount+ Sunday, September 1 4:00 pm Angel City - Chicago CBS, Paramount+ Sunday, September 1 6:00 pm Orlando - Gotham FC NWSL+ Sunday, September 1 8:00 pm San Diego - Washington NWSL+

FAQs

Who won the NWSL league in 2023?

New Jersey / New York Gotham FC won their maiden title in 2023 by beating Seattle Reign at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

What NWSL teams are playing in 2024?

With the addition of two new teams from the 12 last year, the 2024 season sees 14 teams participate in the NWSL.

Team Location Angel City FC Los Angeles, California Bay FC San Jose, California Chicago Red Stars Bridgeview, Illinois Houston Dash Houston, Texas Kansas City Current Kansas City, Kansas NJ/NY Gotham FC Harrison, New Jersey North Carolina Courage Cary, North Carolina OL Reign Seattle, Washington Orlando Pride Orlando, Florida Portland Thorns Portland, Oregon Racing Louisville FC Louisville, Kentucky San Diego Wave FC San Diego, California Seattle Reign FC Seattle, Washington Utah Royals Sandy, Utah Washington Spirit Washington DC.

