Where to watch NWSL in 2024 & live stream games online

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is the home of elite soccer in the United States, with some of the best women's soccer players plying their trade in the competition.
The 2024 season has plenty to be excited about, not least the inclusion of two new teams: Bay FC and Utah Royals. These teams showcase the growth of the NWSL, which is now in its 12th year.
- bet365 are the best bookmaker in the UK when it comes to Euro 2024 markets
WSL fans will also see a familiar face in Jessie Fleming, who left Chelsea after four seasons to join the Portland Thorns in January.
There are also plenty of new, talented players who will use their time on the pitch to show what they're all about—including the US National Women's Teams Trinity Rodman and Jaedyn Shaw.
How to watch the 2024 NWSL seasons?
Multiple streaming services are in the mix to broadcast NWSL games this season, including Fubo, Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and NWSL+
ESPN+ and ION are available on FuboTV, another excellent option for getting NWSL coverage this season and keeping up with other sports on the channel.
You can also check out detailed guides on ESPN+ and FuboTV to help you make the best streaming service sign-up option for all your sporting content needs.
Where to watch NWSL upcoming games week
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Where to Watch
|Friday, August 23
|8:00 pm
|Houston vs. Orlando
|Amazon Prime
|Friday, August 23
|9:30 pm
|Utah vs. Bay FC
|NWSL+
|Saturday, August 24
|2:00 pm
|Gotham FC vs. Portland
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, August 24
|4:00 pm
|San Diego vs. Angel City
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, August 24
|7:30 pm
|Louisville vs. Chicago
|ION/ FuboTV
|Sunday, August 25
|12:00 pm
|Washington vs. Kansas City
|CBSSN
|Sunday, August 25
|10:00 pm
|Seattle vs. North Carolina
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Friday, August 30
|10:00 pm
|Portland vs. Bay FC
|Amazon Prime
|Saturday, August 31
|7:30 pm
|Louisville vs. Seattle
|ION/ FuboTV
|Saturday, August 31
|9:30 pm
|Houston vs. Utah
|ION/ FuboTV
|Sunday, September 1
|2:00 pm
|North Carolina - Kansas City
|CBS, Paramount+
|Sunday, September 1
|4:00 pm
|Angel City - Chicago
|CBS, Paramount+
|Sunday, September 1
|6:00 pm
|Orlando - Gotham FC
|NWSL+
|Sunday, September 1
|8:00 pm
|San Diego - Washington
|NWSL+
FAQs
Who won the NWSL league in 2023?Getty Images
New Jersey / New York Gotham FC won their maiden title in 2023 by beating Seattle Reign at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.
What NWSL teams are playing in 2024?With the addition of two new teams from the 12 last year, the 2024 season sees 14 teams participate in the NWSL.
|Team
|Location
|Angel City FC
|Los Angeles, California
|Bay FC
|San Jose, California
|Chicago Red Stars
|Bridgeview, Illinois
|Houston Dash
|Houston, Texas
|Kansas City Current
|Kansas City, Kansas
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Harrison, New Jersey
|North Carolina Courage
|Cary, North Carolina
|OL Reign
|Seattle, Washington
|Orlando Pride
|Orlando, Florida
|Portland Thorns
|Portland, Oregon
|Racing Louisville FC
|Louisville, Kentucky
|San Diego Wave FC
|San Diego, California
|Seattle Reign FC
|Seattle, Washington
|Utah Royals
|Sandy, Utah
|Washington Spirit
|Washington DC.
RELATED