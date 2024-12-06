How to watch today's West Virginia Mountaineers vs Georgetown Hoyas NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Virginia vs Georgetown NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) head into WVU Coliseum, looking to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) on Friday. The matchup offers both teams a chance to solidify their credentials in this pivotal non-conference showdown.

Georgetown boasts a strong 7-1 record but has yet to notch a victory over a prominent opponent. Their biggest test so far came in a blowout loss to Notre Dame. Thomas Sorber and Micah Peavy have been the standout performers, anchoring the Hoyas' campaign. This clash marks only their second outing against a Power Five team, providing a critical opportunity to gauge their progress.

West Virginia, sitting at 5-2, has had an up-and-down start, claiming significant wins against Gonzaga and Arizona but faltering against Pitt and Louisville. Javon Small and Tucker DeVries have been the driving forces behind the Mountaineers' offense. Like Georgetown, West Virginia has been somewhat unpredictable, capable of securing impressive victories but also prone to missteps. This game offers them a chance to prove their consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Georgetown Hoyas NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Georgetown Hoyas: Date and tip-off time

The Mountaineers and the Hoyas will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Friday, December 6, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue WVU Coliseum Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs Georgetown Hoyas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Georgetown Hoyas live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to West Virginia Mountaineers vs Georgetown Hoyas play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news & key performers

Javon Small leads the team with 19.0 points and 4.7 assists per game, also averaging 2.6 steals per contest. Amani Hansberry is the top rebounder with 7.6 boards per game, contributing 12.6 points as well. Tucker DeVries a sharpshooter from deep, sinking 3.3 triples per game, while adding 1.7 blocks defensively.

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

Thomas Sorber dominates in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 boards per game, along with 1.8 blocks. Malik Mack the playmaker for the Hoyas, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while contributing 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. Jayden Epps is Georgetown's most reliable threat from beyond the arc, hitting 2.1 three-pointers per game. Micah Peavy leads the team with 3.4 steals per game, offering crucial defensive stability.