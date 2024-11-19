How to watch today's West Virginia vs Bowling Green NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Virginia versus Bowling Green NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 13-ranked West Virginia women's basketball team continues its six-game home stretch on Tuesday, welcoming Bowling Green from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) to Morgantown. This matchup follows two consecutive games against Power-Four opponents.

The Mountaineers are off to a scorching start this season, boasting a 4-0 record. Each victory has come with a commanding margin of over 20 points, including two wins against teams from major conferences. West Virginia’s stellar form has earned them the No. 13 spot in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Looking to extend their perfect run, West Virginia will face Bowling Green, who enter the contest fresh off a resounding 92-41 victory over St. Bonaventure on Saturday. That win ended a brief two-game skid for the Falcons as they aim to build momentum against the unbeaten Mountaineers.

West Virginia vs Bowling Green NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The West Virginia and the Bowling Green in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Tuesday, November 19 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue WVU Coliseum Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia vs Bowling Green on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wichita State Shockers and the Oklahoma Sooners live on:

How to listen to West Virginia vs Bowling Green play-by-play commentary on radio

West Virginia team news & key performers

West Virginia received a boost on Friday against Texas A&M as senior guard JJ Quinerly rediscovered her scoring touch.

Quinerly delivered a season-best performance, dropping 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including four three-pointers. Despite committing five turnovers, she shone in the second half, racking up 18 points while hitting all three of her long-range attempts.

Kylee Blacksten also made her presence felt, contributing 18 points fueled by five three-pointers. The Mountaineers pressured Texas A&M into 20 turnovers, though they struggled with ball control themselves, giving the ball away 17 times.

Bowling Green team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Bowling Green ended their two-game slump in emphatic fashion with a 92-41 rout of St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Leading the charge was Amy Valasco, who poured in 22 points and handed out five assists. A preseason first-team All-Conference selection, Valasco averages a team-leading 20.3 points per game.

The Falcons showcased their depth in the win, with six players scoring at least nine points. Sophomore guard Paige Kohler, Bowling Green’s most reliable threat from beyond the arc, averages 15 points per game, while forward Taya Ellis has been a double-double machine, posting averages of 10.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per outing.

Turnovers could play a pivotal role in this contest. Bowling Green has averaged 16.5 giveaways per game this season, while West Virginia has been relentless on defense, forcing opponents into 31.5 turnovers per game.