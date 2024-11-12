How to watch today's West Virginia Mountaineers vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Virginia vs Pittsburgh NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Following a dominant 110-41 victory over Niagara, which stands as the third-highest scoring game in program history, the West Virginia Mountaineers women's basketball team is set to reignite the Backyard Brawl with the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers delivered an exceptional performance against Niagara, racking up 110 points and securing a 69-point win—one of their highest-scoring outings ever.

Meanwhile, the Pitt Panthers (2-0) are off to a strong start as well, marking the fourth time in five seasons that they have opened with back-to-back victories. The Panthers began their season at home with a convincing 78-36 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins on Nov. 5.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Mountaineers and the Panthers in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue WVU Coliseum Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers live on:

How to listen to West Virginia Mountaineers vs Pittsburgh Panthers play-by-play commentary on radio

West Virginia Mountaineers team news & key performers

In the commanding victory over Niagara, Jordan Harrison led the way with 21 points, while Sydney Shaw added 20, both playing pivotal roles in powering the Mountaineers' high-octane offense. Freshman forward Jordan Thomas contributed 14 points along with six rebounds, grabbing five of those off the offensive glass. Fifth-year forward Kylee Blacksten and senior guard JJ Quinerly also reached double figures, each scoring 11 points. Quinerly notched a game-high with five steals and five assists, while Blacksten secured seven rebounds.

Senior guard Zya Nugent posted seven points and eight boards, pushing her career points total past the 1,000 mark.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key performers

In Pitt's win over Bucknell, the Panthers were led by Amiya Jenkins, Mikayla Johnson, and sophomore guard Aaryn Battle, who together accounted for 43 of the team's 64 points. The trio shot an impressive 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. Offensively, Jenkins and graduate center Khadija Faye have been Pitt’s dynamic duo, combining for an average of 31 points per game. Redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson has also provided a strong presence off the bench, achieving a career-high 12 points against Bucknell.