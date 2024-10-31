How to watch today's West Indies vs England Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the ODI cricket match between West Indies and England, as well as start time and team news.

West Indies (WI) will face off against England (ENG) in the first ODI of their three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, October 31.

The Caribbean side recently suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sri Lanka in their last ODI series, leaving them low on confidence. Led by Shai Hope, they are eager to stage a strong comeback on home soil, aiming to leverage the local conditions to their advantage and take control against the Three Lions.

On the other hand, England recently battled their arch-rivals Australia in an ODI series, where they narrowly fell 3-2. In a notable twist, regular captain Jos Buttler, who was expected to return and was initially included in the squad, has not yet recovered from his calf injury. As a result, the England board has entrusted the captaincy to Liam Livingstone.

How to watch West Indies vs England online - TV channels & live streams

Streaming service: ESPN+

In the United States (US), the match between West Indies and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

You can download the streaming service on a range of smartphones and streaming devices. It is available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually, or you can subscribe through the Disney Plus bundle starting at $16.99 per month.

West Indies vs England start time & pitch report

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Location: North Sound, Antigua

The first ODI cricket match between West Indies and England will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT on Thursday, October 31, 2024, in the US.

The pitch at North Sound has typically yielded low-scoring matches, requiring both teams, known for their powerful hitters, to be cautious in their run accumulation. Additionally, the surface provides some assistance to the fast bowlers. With the average score hovering around 229, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first, aiming to set a challenging total and limit the opposition's scoring opportunities later in the match.

Team news & squads

West Indies team news

The only change for the West Indies ahead of their ODI clash is the return of Shimron Hetmyer, who replaces the 17-year-old Jewel Andrew, following his international debut in the last match against Sri Lanka, which the team won. Hetmyer is expected to take up a spot in the middle order. Romario Shepherd may also be back in action after missing the previous game.

West Indies possible XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(wk/C), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

England team news

Due to the tightly packed schedule with Test tours to Pakistan and New Zealand, several multi-format players will be absent, including Harry Brook and Ben Duckett. Duckett's century against Australia in Bristol showcased his successful adaptation from the longer format to ODIs. Jordan Cox, fresh from the tour in Pakistan, is among those who could make their ODI debut soon. With Jos Buttler out due to injury, Michael Pepper, his replacement, is a likely candidate to step in. However, Will Jacks may be given the opportunity to open, while Dan Mousley, who missed out on making his debut against Australia, is expected to feature in the middle order.

England possible XI: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone (C), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer.

Head-to-Head Record