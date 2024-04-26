West Ham vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a Merseyside derby defeat, Liverpool will look to bounce back to keep their Premier League title hopes alive when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

As a result of their 2-0 loss to Everton in the mid-week, the Reds remain three points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while the Hammers aim to snap a four-game winless run in all competitions after suffering a 5-2 league loss at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EST Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Saturday, April 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

While goalkeeper Alphonse Areola featured on the bench in the Palace loss after recovering from a groin problem, Irons boss David Moyes will be sweating on the availability of Jarrod Bowen, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Kalvin Phillips could be in contention for a start in the middle, but Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez are likely to keep their spots just behind James Ward-Prowse.

Up front, Michail Antonio will be supported by Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak through injuries.

Cody Gakpo missed the Everton due to personal reasons, and remains a doubt for Saturday's outing as well, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are likely to be backed alongside Luis Diaz in attack.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Clark, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 20, 2023 Liverpool 5-1 West Ham United Carabao Cup September 24, 2023 Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United Premier League April 26, 2023 West Ham United 1-2 Liverpool Premier League October 19, 2022 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United Premier League March 5, 2022 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United Premier League

Useful links