How to watch today's Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund can go atop the Bundesliga standings table, albeit temporarily, as Nuri Sahin's men make the trip to Weserstadion to take on Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Bremen were held to a 2-2 draw at Augsburg in their season-opening clash, while BVB recorded a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET Venue: Weserstadion

The Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, August 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Werder Bremen team news

Bremen head coach Ole Werner will be without Amos Pieper due to a muscle injury, while Jens Stage and Milos Veljkovic will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

In attack, new signing Keke Topp will start at the tip, supported by Romano Schmid and Marvin Ducksch.

Werder Bremen possible XI: Zetterer; Stark, Friedl, Jung; Weiser, Lynen, Stage, Agu; Schmid, Ducksch; Topp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zetterer, Kolke, Backhaus Defenders: Jung, Stark, Veljkovic, Weiser, Malatini, Friedl, Agu Midfielders: Deman, Stage, Bittencourt, Lynen, Keita, Optiz, Schmid, Alvero Forwards: Ducksch, Grull, Burke, Njinmah, Hansen-Aaroen, Imasuen, Nankishi, Topp

Borussia Dortmund team news

Kjell Watjen is sidelined with a knee injury, while Serhou Guirassy remains a doubt.

Waldemar Anton, Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck are expected to shield Gregor Kobel in goal, while Sahin may promote Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to the XI following the latter's double in the Frankfurt win.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Anton, Sule, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Can, Gross, Malen; Sabitzer, Brandt; Bynoe-Gittens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Reyna, Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards: Haller, Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 9, 2024 Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga October 21, 2024 Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Werder Bremen Bundesliga February 11, 2023 Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga August 20, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Werder Bremen Bundesliga April 18, 2021 Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga

