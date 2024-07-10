'We want a gold medal' - Confident captain Lindsey Horan and USWNT aim high for Paris Olympics

Horan is proud to represent Team USA and is after gold, and nothing less, in Summer Games

For many Americans, traveling to France is a chance to soak in the romantic culture of pastries, wine, and history – but for Lindsey Horan, France has always been about soccer. In 2022, Horan joined Olympique Lyon on a loan. She won the Division 1 Feminine league twice, the Coupe de France Feminine and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. So when Horan and the U.S. women's national team travels to Paris in the coming weeks for the 2024 Summer Olympics, it will be familiar territory. Sure, her jersey will be different – but even before her success with OL, Horan played for PSG and made history as the first American female soccer player to move to Europe right out of high school. Her journey competing in Europe hasn’t been all fine wine, of course.

The midfielder has been open about the criticism and body-shaming that took place during the earlier days of her career. The irony is that this week, just a few days before the USWNT friendlies, Horan stood before a sea of media outlets and journalists expressing nothing but excitement and utter confidence in both herself and her squad soon embarking on their Olympic journey.

For Horan, this will be her third Olympics, and her first time wearing the team captain band. Her confidence is apparent – glaring really. No hand shaking, no eye twitching, just fully locked in and speaking deeply and proudly about herself and teammates.

“We are representing Team USA, and that’s what the Olympics are all about,” Horan said Monday. “One, it’s like a World Cup, you get to represent your nation, your country, but it’s so much more. We’re representing Team USA .... this is a team that strives for excellence. We always want to be at the top of the podium at the end of the day.”

Horan’s competitive spirit is hard to miss – she’s always had a presence in the midfield that was old school hard tackling soccer meets innovative and creative new age style. Her ability to win 50-50 balls and then create something special is what defines her game. When Horan was in the NWSL, she collected MVP in 2018 in addition to leading the Portland Thorns to the 2017 NWSL Championships and two regular season shields. Whether she’s playing in France or in Oregon, her game has always spoken for itself.

It’s clear her and USWNT coach Emma Hayes already have an understanding, as well. Every time Horan is asked about Hayes, you can tell the trust and confidence she has, saying “With Emma coming in and everything that she’s done and contributed, it’s very exciting to me.” Both Hayes and Horan have a history of winning, and Horan doesn't expect that to change in Paris. “We want a gold medal," Horan said, "at the end of the day and that’s what we’re striving to do.”

Hayes, who recently was appointed USWNT coach after a 12-year stint with Chelsea shared that enthusiasm, saying “We’re all very excited to head to Fraaaance!” Hayes’ humor mixed with her completely football-obsessed and detail-oriented brain spoke about the vibe and mindset of the group heading into the two friendlies that will be precursors to the Olympics.

“First of all we all come together this evening, so it’ll be to recap last camp to bring everyone back onto the national team page,” Hayes said. “We’ve prepared everything in the background.” By background means that the roster is set, the details are set, now it’s looking at the varieties and tactical objectives that will be necessary to earn results against Mexico, then Costa Rica, and then ultimately in the Olympic group stage.

On Saturday, the USWNT will face Mexico at Red Bull Arena and then will head to Audi Field to face Costa Rica before the journey to France. As the media event concluded on Monday, the confidence and swagger that Horan and Hayes carried as they walked out exuded their respective histories of winning, excellence both hope will carry over to a gold medal.